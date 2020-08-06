|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Commissioner Penny Schwinn announce Additional Resources to Assist School Reopening Plans
Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn announced today the State of Tennessee’s continued efforts to assist families, teachers, and districts as the 2020-2021 school year begin.
“As schools begin to reopen amidst unprecedented circumstances, we’re committed to providing Tennessee students, parents, and educators the resources they need to ensure children continue to learn and grow,” said Governor Lee. “We’ll continue to support our students and teachers with these resources so that back to school is a success.”
“The top priority at the department for the new school year is ensuring health and safety in our school communities, and high-quality instruction is delivered for every student,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Tennessee is leading the way and we are so thankful for the effort, focus, and investments to support our schools and students.”
Additional Funding to Support Connectivity
TDOE is providing $15 million in grant funding to districts to purchase wifi or mifi devices for their students
The grant application will request districts to identify:
Teacher PPE Dashboard
TDOE is working with our partners at TEMA to develop a public dashboard that provides additional information around shipments of these critical materials and look forward to making available that information in the coming week.
Best for All Central
Best for All Central is Tennessee’s Hub for learning and teaching, and is designed to provide school leaders, educators, and families with an extensive collection of high-quality, optional resources designed to be easily accessible and searchable.
Resources—all free– include:
The department will continue to add new resources on a regular basis.
Family Remote Learning Site
In partnership with Trevecca Nazarene University, the department has created a new resource for families- Bridging the Distance: Family Remote Learning. The online tool is a free resource designed to help families navigate remote learning and better understand the common tools and programs used by educators.
Resources include:
Access this resource at https://remotefamilylearning.com/.
Foundational Skills Site
The department released a free, optional supplement to support early literacy, TN Foundational Skills Curriculum Supplement, which follows evidenced-based research to build a solid foundation for literacy in pre-K through second grade.
This supplement is completely free, optional, and uses a systematic approach to sounds-first instruction to help all students gain the foundational skills necessary to become proficient readers. Teachers, districts, and parents can access and download the materials in the supplement at any time.
SectionsEducation
TopicsBill Lee, Nashville, Nashville TN, Penny Schwinn, School Opening, TDOE, TEMA, Tennessee, Tennessee Department of Education, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee Governor, Trevecca Nazarene University
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed