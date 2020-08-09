Marsha Blackburn Report: Votes for Women

|
Washington, D.C. – Silicon Valley has turned into the wild west, and big tech companies are abusing Americans’ personal data; but if the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is going to be the cop on the beat protecting privacy, it needs the tools to do so.
At this week’s Senate Commerce hearing, I asked Chairman Joseph Simons of the FTC to provide an update on new restrictions that will require Facebook to restructure its approach to consumer privacy.
Votes For Women!
The 2020 centennial of the Nineteenth Amendment is a rare moment to celebrate the milestone that made it possible for women to finally have a voice in government. Ninety-nine years after women gained the right to vote, I became the first woman from Tennessee to serve in the United States Senate.
My Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemorative Coin Act, which was signed into law last year, serves as an important reminder of the history that led us to where we are today.
Unraveling The Plot To Spy On The Trump Campaign
Former Obama-era Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week about the plot to spy on President Trump’s 2016 campaign. When I questioned Ms. Yates, she agreed that the FBI agents involved should be held to account. She also admitted that former FBI Director James Comey went rogue in spying on the Donald Trump campaign.
Lost track of the story? Here’s the rundown:
Remember: if the FBI can spy on them, they can spy on you!
Expanding Charitable Tax Deductions For Churches
This week I cosponsored the Universal Giving Pandemic Response Act to expand the charitable giving tax deduction for donors who do not itemize their tax returns.
Senator Marco Rubio and I are demanding answers about the NBA’s relationship with a basketball training camp where child athletes were allegedly physically abused.
I will not be silent about the radical mob. We must stand for the rule of law! This week, Attorney General Barr and President Donald Trump included Memphis in the U.S. Department of Justice’s expansion of Operation Legend, a strategy aimed at quelling surges in violent crime.
I joined Family Research Council President Tony Perkins for a deep dive on coronavirus relief and the latest on the radical mob.
