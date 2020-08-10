Tennessee Department of Health says Ensure your Family is Fully Immunized

Nashville, TN – As children head into a new school year, make sure vaccination is at the top of your checklist!

During National Immunization Awareness Month this August, the Tennessee Department of Health encourages parents and caregivers to talk with your doctor, nurse or other health care professional to ensure everyone in your family is up to date on recommended vaccines.

“Even children who will attend school remotely need to receive vaccines that are required for school entry, and it’s important for their health and the health of our communities to maintain this vital step in our preventive care,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP.

“August is also a key time for parents to make sure they’re up to date on all the vaccines they need to stay healthy,” Piercey stated.

Visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Interactive Vaccine Guide, which provides information on vaccines recommended during pregnancy and throughout your child’s life. CDC also offers an adult vaccine assessment tool to see which vaccines you need.

TDH provides information on immunization requirements for child care, school and college attendance at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/immunization-program.html.

“National Immunization Awareness Month provides a valuable opportunity to share how important it is for everyone to be vaccinated and to celebrate Tennessee families taking this critical step in ensuring optimal health for all Tennesseans,” said Tennessee Vaccine-Preventable Diseases and Immunization Program Medical Director Michelle Fiscus, MD, FAAP.

“At a time when the world desperately needs a vaccine to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s critically important that we remember to protect ourselves against all of the other vaccine-preventable diseases,” Fiscus stated.

During National Immunization Awareness Month, the Tennessee Department of Health will be sharing information and resources on social media to highlight the importance of vaccines. Help us spread the word! Follow the conversation on Facebook and Twitter @TNDeptofHealth, and use #ivax2protect to share why you choose to vaccinate.

National Immunization Awareness Month highlights the importance of getting recommended vaccines throughout your life. You have the power to protect yourself and your family against serious diseases like flu, whooping cough, cancers caused by HPV and pneumonia through on-time vaccination.

Learn more at www.cdc.gov/vaccines/events/niam/index.html.

