APSU Football is on the road Saturday to take on Pittsburgh
Austin Peay (0-1) at Pittsburgh (0-0)
Saturday, September 12th, 2020 | 3:00pm CT
Pittsburgh, PA – Following an off week, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team returns to action when it helps Pittsburgh open its 2020 schedule with a 3:00pm (CT), Saturday, September 12th, 2020 contest at Heinz Field.
The game will be broadcast nationally on the ACC Network.
The Governors return to the field after opening the college football slate at the August 29th Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff where they saw a late comeback effort thwarted by Central Arkansas.
Pittsburgh opens its 2020 schedule seeking to build on a 2019 campaign that saw it win the Quick Lane Bowl and finish with an 8-5 record.
About Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh returns 16 starters from last season’s team that appeared in the Quick Lane Bowl and downed Eastern Michigan. Included among those returners are preseason All-ACC selections: junior safety Paris Ford, senior defensive end Patrick Jones II and senior center Jimmy Morrissey.
Pittsburgh senior quarterback Kenny Pickett returns after piecing together an impressive 3,098-yard campaign in 2019. The Panthers receiving corps saw nine individuals finishing the season with at least 100 receiving yards – five with 200-plus yards. Pittsburgh lost leading receiver Maurice Ffrench but returns three of tis top four receivers.
The Panthers were impressive against the run in 2019, ranking 12th among FBS programs in limiting opponents to 108.5 yards per game. Pittsburgh’s defensive line also was No. 1 in the nation in sacks (3.92 per game) with their Jaylen Twyman (18th, 0.81 per game) and Patrick Jones II (36th, 0.65) each ranked among the nation’s Top 40 in sacks and returning in 2020.
Pittsburgh plays its home games at Heinz Field, home of the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers. However, playing in an NFL facility will not be a new experience for the Govs. OVC member Tennessee State plays a majority of its games at Nissan Stadium – home of the Titans.
At The Kickoff
Plenty Of New Faces
Taking Stock
Back In The Saddle
Preseason Positives
ACC Network Information
The ACC Network is available through the following video providers: Altice, AT&T, Charter/Spectrum, Cox Cable, DIRECTV, DISH, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, Sling, Verizon Fios, Vidgo and YouTube TV, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated cable subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit GetACCN.com.
TopicsACC, ACC Network, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Football, APSU Men's Football, APSU Sports, Austin Peay State University, Brentwood TN, C.J. Evans, Central Arkansas, DeAngelo Wilson, Governors, Govs, Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff, Heinz Field, Jeremiah Oatsvall, Juantarius Bryant, Kentel Williams, Kordell Jackson, Logan Birchfield, Nissan Stadium, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Panthers, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh PA, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee State, Tennessee Titans
