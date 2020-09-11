|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,494 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, September 11th, 2020
Nashville, TN – On Friday, September 11th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 165,009 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee. That is an increase of 1,494 cases from Thursday’s 163,515. There have been 1,957 (+24) confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
FORTY SIX new case of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Montgomery County. The total is at 2,749. There has been thirty seven (+2) deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
There have been ten new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Robertson County. The total is at 2,051. There have been thirty one deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. Seven new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Cheatham County. The total is at 746. There has been ten deaths in Cheatham County due to the virus.
Nine new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is at 1,103. There has been eleven deaths in Dickson County because of the virus. There have been six new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is 132. Two new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Benton County. The total is at 295. There has been nine (+1) deaths in Benton County due to the virus.
There have been five new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Humphreys County. The total is at 197. There has been three deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.
FOURTEEN new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is 727. There have been thirteen deaths in Carroll County due to the virus.
There have been four new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Henry County. The total is at 540. There has been eight deaths in Henry County due to the virus. Three new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is 118. There has been two deaths in Stewart County due to the virus.
Fourteen new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is at 936. There have been thirteen deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 25,056 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 151 cases from Thursday’s 24,904. There have been 274 deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 6,419,545 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 38,042 cases in 24 hours from Thursday’s 6,381,503. There have now been 192,448 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 1,004 deaths from Thursday’s 191,444.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
