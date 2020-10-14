President Donald Trump has Lowered Costs, Increased Medicare Options by Favoring Market Competition

Washington, D.C. – “For almost four years, President Donald Trump has promoted reforms to Medicare that favor market competition over Washington meddling,” Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma writes in the Houston Chronicle.



“The results are in: America’s seniors today enjoy a stronger program that offers more and better benefits at lower costs . . . Combined, beneficiaries have saved approximately $3.4 billion in Medicare Advantage and Part D premium costs since 2017.”



“Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee devoted their opening statements on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to repeating a shameless lie. Why can’t they share their real reasons for opposing her?” the New York Post editorial board writes. “It was all cover for the gripe Democrats don’t dare make publicly: that Barrett won’t be an activist justice.” Read more in the New York Post.



“U.S. small business confidence rose last month to its highest since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year with more firms experiencing an uptick in foot traffic and sales . . . The index has rebounded sharply as restrictions imposed on businesses and consumers to contain the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus have continued easing,” Reuters reports.

“Past vaccines have taken a decade or longer to develop, and more than half over the past 20 years have failed during clinical trials. But four vaccine candidates have entered the last phase of clinical trials,” Allysia Finley writes. “Technological breakthroughs that were already in progress got a boost from a bureaucratic one in May, when the Donald Trump administration launched ‘Operation Warp Speed.’” Read more in The Wall Street Journal.

