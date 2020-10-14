|
President Donald Trump takes questions on the Economic Recovery
Washington, D.C. – During President Donald Trump’s first three years in office, incomes for the average American family grew by $6,000–more than five times the gains seen during the entire Obama Administration.
“Under the previous administration, it took 30 months to recover more than half the jobs lost in the crisis,” President Trump told the Economic Clubs of New York; Florida; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Pittsburgh; and Sheboygan, Wisconsin, this morning in a virtual address from the Rose Garden.
No one predicted the kind of Great American Comeback that President Trump has led—both during his first three years in office and following the worldwide Coronavirus outbreak earlier this year. “At the end of the last administration, the Congressional Budget Office projected fewer than 2 million jobs would be created in 3 years,” he said.
Instead, the Trump Economy created 7 million of them.
Now, America is rapidly recovering from the pandemic with 11.4 million jobs created since May. To continue that historic boom, President Trump is ensuring that medical and pharmaceutical supply chains are reshored, that Federal contracts are stripped from companies that outsource jobs, and that American healthcare is protected—including Medicare and insurance for patients with preexisting conditions.
“We are lifting up citizens of every race, color, religion, and creed,” President Trump said today. “We are delivering a future of fairness, justice, and dignity. We are defending our values, our principles, and our way of life.”
