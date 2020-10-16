|
#17 Tennessee Vols Football plays Kentucky Wildcats at Neyland Stadium, Saturday
#17 Tennessee Vols (2-1) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (1-2)
Saturday, October 17th, 2020 | 11:00pm CT
Knoxville, TN – No. 18/17 Tennessee Vols Football will look to bounce back from last weekend’s road setback this Saturday when the Vols host longtime SEC East rival Kentucky at Neyland Stadium.
Despite having their SEC-leading eight-game win streak snapped at the Georgia Bulldogs, the Vols still carry a five-game home winning streak into Saturday’s contest against the Wildcats.
A limited number of tickets for Saturday’s game are still available and can be purchased at AllVols.com. Gates open to the public two hours prior to kickoff at 9:00am.
Saturday’s game will be televised on the SEC Network with Tom Hart (PxP), Jordan Rodgers (analyst) and Cole Cubelic (sideline) on the call. Kickoff for Saturday’s contest is slated for 11:00am CT.
Fans can also listen to Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network (WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1) and satellite radio (Sirius Ch. 138, XM Ch. 190, Internet Ch. 961).
Bob Kesling (PxP), Tim Priest (analyst) and Brent Hubbs (analyst) will call the action, with Kasey Funderburg handling sideline duties. The “Kickoff Call-In Show” begins at 9:30am CT.
John Sadak and Derek Rackley will also call the game for Westwood One national radio.
Need To Know
Gameday Health & Safety Measures
Relying on the expertise of public health authorities, the state of Tennessee, appropriate university and government agencies including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we are implementing a number of new initiatives on Tennessee football gamedays this fall. The well-being of our student-athletes, fans and staff are our top priorities and guide our decisions.
Face coverings (over the nose and mouth) are required for all guests as they enter, exit and move around Neyland Stadium, as well as any time guests are unable to maintain the recommended physical distance from others who are not in their same household.
Physical distancing measures have been put in place, including physically distanced line queues, marked barriers and social distancing reminders. A significant number of hand washing opportunities, including hand sanitizers and portable hand-washing stations have been added inside Neyland Stadium. Additional cleaning and sanitization measures have been implemented. This includes high touch-point areas being cleaned more frequently and providing additional hand-sanitizing locations.
For a complete overview of this season’s health and safety measures, please visit the Tennessee Football Gameday Information page on UTSports.com.
Home Sweet Home
Both of UT’s home games this season have been noon kickoffs. The Vols host the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide next week at 2:30pm CT. Tennessee has won nine of its last 11 games dating back to last season with the only losses coming to No. 1 Alabama (2019) and No. 3 Georgia (2020).
Opponents have managed only three touchdowns in the last 14 quarters in Neyland Stadium dating back to the South Carolina game on October 26th, 2019 (1 by UAB in 4Q, 1 by Vanderbilt in 4Q, 1 by Missouri in 3Q). The Vols have not surrendered a first-half touchdown in their last three home games. Offensively, UT has put up at least 28 points in its last four home contests. Jeremy Pruitt owns a 10-6 record as a head coach in Neyland Stadium.
Vols in the Polls
Series History
Vols lead series, 81-25-9
UT has won the last two games in the series, including a hard-fought 17-13 win in Lexington last year. Jarrett Guarantano came off the bench to pass for 115 yards and two touchdowns to help the Vols score 17 consecutive points and erase a 13-3 halftime deficit. Tennessee used a goal-line stand on Kentucky’s final possession to secure the win.
About the Kentucky Wildcats
The Wildcats come into this Saturday’s contest following their first win of the season, a 24-2 victory over Mississippi State. Kentucky was dominant defensively, intercepting six passes while holding the Bulldogs’ air raid offense to just 295 total yards.
Under the leadership of eighth year head coach Mark Stoops, the Wildcats rely on a stout defense that ranks third in the SEC in scoring defense (24.3 ppg) and fourth in total defense (359.3 ypg). Junior linebacker Jamin Davis leads the team with 23 tackles and has also recorded a sack and an interception.
Offensively, quarterback Terry Wilson is back after missing the final 11 games of 2019 with an injury. Wilson has completed 46 of 75 pass attempts (61.3%) for 463 yards and two touchdowns through three games this season. He also ranks second on the team in rushing with 221 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Archives
