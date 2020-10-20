Austin Peay State University Homecoming rescheduled for Sunday, March 21st, 2021

Clarksville, TN – During the Austin Peay State University (APSU) virtual “Remembering Homecoming” event earlier this month, celebrating what would have been the University’s Fall Homecoming 2020, APSU officials announced a new Homecoming date of Sunday, March 21st, 2021.

The APSU Office of Alumni Relations plans to welcome alumni and friends back to campus with traditional homecoming activities throughout that week, concluding with the Governors football team hosting the University of Tennessee at Martin Skyhawks at 2:00pm on March 21st at Fortera Stadium.

“We are thrilled to add this new Homecoming date to our spring schedule of events, along with Governors football and our other APSU spring sports,” APSU Alumni Relations Director Nikki Peterson said. “We hope the community will join us in celebrating in a safe and fun way.”

APSU’s football team now has its seven-game Ohio Valley Conference schedule in hand after the conference recently announced its plans to resume conference play during the upcoming spring semester. For more information on the Governors spring football schedule, visit letsgopeay.com. Austin Peay State University season ticket information will be available at a later date.

The league noted this schedule is contingent upon current health conditions in each university community, following guidance from the NCAA and local medical authorities. The APSU Homecoming schedule of events will also be contingent on the current COVID-19 Coronavirus risk level of the Austin Peay State University campus at the time of Homecoming.

Guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus will be observed during all Homecoming activities, including social distancing and wearing masks.

To stay up-to-date with the latest Homecoming Alumni Event information, visit www.alumni.apsu.edu/homecoming.

To support Austin Peay State University fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.

