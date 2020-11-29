29th Annual “Virtual” Nashville AIDS Walk Results

Nashville, TN – Nashville CARES held its 29th Annual (and first-ever virtual) Nashville AIDS Walk on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Fundraising efforts began 35 days prior, in honor of the agency’s 35th anniversary this year.

Each of those days featured contests, challenges and inspirational stories, interviews with those working to end the HIV epidemic and personal reflections from those living with HIV.

Thanks to generous sponsors, donors, individual and team fundraisers Nashville CARES raised over $89,600! We had 215 people register and 28 teams formed to make this event successful. Donations can still be made at nashvilleaidswalk.com.

“The Nashville AIDS Walk raises money to help Nashville CARES work toward our mission of ending the HIV epidemic in Middle Tennessee,” said Natisha Moultry, Special Events Manager “It is also a great opportunity for us to share the message that HIV is still an issue in our local community.”

If you would like to watch the Virtual AIDS Walk you can still view it on our YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/nD-I-0zcH3E

The presenting sponsor of the Nashville AIDS Walk was Gilead Sciences. Other sponsors and media partners included Dollar Genera, Walgreens, Morgan Stanley, Alliance Bernstein, Greater Nashville Unitarian Universalist Congregation, WKRN and 92Q.

Our Mission: Nashville CARES mission is to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Middle Tennessee. We work to achieve this through education, advocacy and support for those at risk for or living with HIV.

Our vision is a community where HIV infections are rare, and when they do occur, everyone with HIV/AIDS has access to the care, treatment and support to achieve optimal health and self-sufficiency without stigma or discrimination.

To learn more, visit us at NashvilleCARES.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics