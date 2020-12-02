Roxy Regional Theatre presents Christmas Book Readings by Ryan Bowie

Clarksville, TN – Some of the best annual holiday traditions around the world involve the reading of a treasured book. This month, the Roxy Regional Theatre is offering a fun (and free) way to get into the spirit of the season and unwind in the evenings amid the holiday hustle and bustle.

Join Roxy Regional Theatre Executive Director Ryan Bowie on Wednesdays and Saturdays in December at 5:00pm LIVE on the Roxy Regional Theatre’s Facebook page as he reads aloud your favorite Christmas books.

Book List and Times

Wednesday, December 2nd – The Snow Must Go On

Saturday, December 5th – How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Wednesday, December 9th – The Legend of the Christmas Pickle

Saturday, December 12th – A Charlie Brown Christmas

Wednesday, December 16th – The Happy Elf

Saturday, December 19th – The Polar Express

Wednesday, December 2rd3 – ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Saturday, December 26th – ‘Twas the Day After Christmas

Wednesday, December 30th – The Night Before New Year’s Eve

While these readings are FREE to watch, donations to the Roxy Regional Theatre are appreciated and can be made via our Giving Matters page at https://bit.ly/2HXepgw.

