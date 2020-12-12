|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: AAA Survey shows Men Are More Aggressive Behind the Wheel Newer: Tennessee Department of Health reports 6,330 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee, December 12th, 2020 »
Game History between Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars
Nashville, TN – The Jacksonville Jaguars are the Tennessee Titans’ longest-standing division rival. The clubs have met at least twice each year since Jacksonville began play as an expansion franchise in 1995. For the first seven seasons of the rivalry they played in the AFC Central, and since 2002 they have been members of the AFC South.
The teams have met a total of 52 times, with the Titans holding a 31-21 advantage. For eight consecutive seasons (2009–2016), the Titans and Jaguars split the annual series before Tennessee took both matchups in 2017 and 2018. In 2019, the they exchanged wins once again.
In Week 2 this season (September 20th), the Jaguars visited Nissan Stadium and overcame a 30-17 deficit to tie the score at 30-30 in the fourth quarter.
However, Stephen Gostkowski delivered a 49-yard field goal with 1:36 remaining in regulation to give the Titans their sixth win in a seven-game span against the Jaguars.
The last meeting in Jacksonville was September 19th, 2019, when the two organizations were featured on Thursday Night Football for the fifth time in six seasons (2014-19). The Jaguars won by a final score of 20-7, taking a 3-2 lead in the Thursday night series. Jaguars rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew earned his first career victory as a starter.
On Thursday night, December 6th, 2018, Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for a franchise-record 238 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries, lifting the Titans to a 30-9 win over the Jaguars. On one of his scores, Henry matched Tony Dorsett to become only the second running back in NFL history to record a 99-yard rushing attempt.
The stakes of the rivalry were never higher than in 1999, when the Titans and Jaguars met three times, including the AFC Championship Game in Jacksonville. Steve McNair rushed for two touchdowns and Derrick Mason returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown as the Titans earned their first Super Bowl berth with a 33-14 win. Tennessee went on to Super Bowl XXXIV and eventually fell at the hands of the St. Louis Rams, 23-16.
The Jaguars played their first game in franchise history against the then-Houston Oilers on September 3rd, 1995. In Jacksonville, the Oilers won the game by a 10-3 final score.
Most Recent Games
2018 Week 14 • Dec. 6, 2018 • Jaguars 9 at TITANS 30
2019 Week 3 • Sept. 19, 2019 • Titans 7 at JAGUARS 20
2019 Week 12 • Nov. 24, 2019 • Jaguars 20 at TITANS 42
2020 Week 2 • Sept. 20, 2020 • Jaguars 30 at TITANS 33
SectionsSports
TopicsA.J. Brown, AFC Central, AFC South, Calais Campbell, Chris Johnson, Cody Kessler, Dawuane Smoot, Derrick Henry, Derrick Mason, Gardner Minshew, Harold Landry III, Houston Oilers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Jonnu Smith, Josh Allen, Leonard Fournette, Marcus Mariota, Nashville, Nashville TN, National Football League, NFL, Nissan Stadium, Ryan Tannehill, St. Louis Rams, Stephen Gostkowski, Steve McNair, Super Bowl, Tennessee Titans, Titans, Tony Dorsett
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed