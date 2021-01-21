Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

AAA reports Gas Prices in Tennessee go up Five Cents

January 20, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville-Montgomery County has the Second Cheapest Gas Prices in Tennessee

AAANashville, TN – The Tennessee gas price average has increased for two consecutive weeks, up five cents over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.19 which is 22 cents more than one month ago and nearly 15 cents less than one year ago. 

“This week marks the second week of increases so far this year for Tennessee pump prices. Since January 1st, gas prices have increased a total of 15 cents,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Market optimism surrounding the coronavirus vaccine, tightening supply and increasing crude oil prices are all factors helping to push gas prices higher.”

Tennessee remains the 10th least expensive market in the nation. (AAA)

Tennessee remains the 10th least expensive market in the nation. (AAA)

Quick Facts

  • 74% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.25
  • The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.00 for regular unleaded
  • The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.45 for regular unleaded
  • Tennessee remains the 10th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

Since last week, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by nearly seven cents to $2.39, which is nearly 18 cents more than a month ago, and nearly 17 cents less than a year ago.

Pump prices have increased while gas demand remains low at 7.53 million b/d and total refinery utilization increased from 80.7 percent to 82 percent in the latest weekly report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 66 cents to settle at $53.57. Crude prices continued to increase last week due to market optimism that COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines will help crude demand recover this year. Additionally, EIA’s new weekly report helped bolster prices, detailing that total domestic crude inventories declined by 3.2 million bbl to 482.2 million bbl last week.

If crude prices continue to sustain prices above $50.00 per barrel alongside higher refinery utilization rates and demand, drivers could see pump prices continue to climb through the week.

 


Tennessee Regional Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets –  Morristown ($2.23), Knoxville ($2.22), Cleveland ($2.20)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($2.13), Clarksville ($2.14), Kingsport ($2.15)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

vcsPRAsset_522440_105553_279a6033-181d-4f41-a971-72bcb183d553_0

Monday

Sunday

Week Ago

Month Ago

One Year Ago

Tennessee

$2.187

$2.188

$2.134

$1.963

$2.332

Chattanooga

$2.129

$2.137

$2.097

$1.895

$2.226

Knoxville

$2.219

$2.216

$2.128

$1.955

$2.326

Memphis

$2.19

$2.182

$2.117

$1.992

$2.355

Nashville

$2.195

$2.201

$2.181

$1.982

$2.375

Click here to view current gasoline price averages

 


About The Auto Club Group (AAA)

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second-largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec, and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking, and financial services, travel offerings, and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives