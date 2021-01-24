Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

APSU Cross Country teams begin action, Sunday

January 24, 2021 | Print This Post
 

APSU Women's Track and FieldClarksville, TN – For the first time since November 2019, Austin Peay State University men and women’s cross-country teams will return to action Sunday at the Belmont Opener, hosted at Vaughn’s Gap Cross Country Course at Percy Warner Park in Nashville Tennessee.

Austin Peay State University Cross Country teams head to Nashville Sunday for the Belmont Opener. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Cross Country teams head to Nashville Sunday for the Belmont Opener. (APSU Sports Information)

After a 449-day gap between events, the Govs are eager to return to the course, and what better way than by traveling to Nashville to open the season for the fourth time since 2016?

Joining the Govs at the Belmont-hosted event will be the Bruins, Ohio Valley Conference foes Jacksonville State, Murray State, Tennessee Tech, and Tennessee State and runners from Chattanooga, Evansville, Lipscomb, North Alabama, Northern Kentucky, and Miami University.

Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus protocols, no parents or spectators will be allowed at the meet, and teams are required to wear masks at all times outside of the warm-up and race area.

A complete recap will be available post-race at LetsGoPeay.com, along with a limited amount of photos from the event.


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives