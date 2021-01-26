U.S. Representative Mark Green to Serve on House Armed Services Committee

Washington, D.C. – Today, Monday, January 25th, 2021, U.S. Representative Mark Green was selected to serve as a member of the House Armed Services Committee for the 117th Congress.

“It is an honor to be selected to serve on the House Armed Services Committee,” said Representative Green. “As a cadet on the Plain at West Point, I swore an oath to protect and defend our Nation, and I remain deeply committed to supporting my brothers and sisters in uniform as they carry out their mission to defend our families, our values, and our way of life.”

“Now more than ever, we must work together to address emerging challenges to America’s security and give our troops the resources they need to keep our country safe,” Representative Green said.

“I look forward to working with Ranking Member Rogers and the Committee to ensure that America’s sons and daughters are the best prepared and the best equipped so that when they go to war, it’s never a fair fight,” stated Representative Green.

Ranking Member Mike Rogers (AL-03) made the following statement: “Representative Mark Green has honorably served our country through his military career as a decorated soldier and physician. After serving together on the Homeland Security Committee, I have seen Mark’s tireless commitment to America’s security interests firsthand, and I’m confident he will bring an invaluable perspective to HASC.”

Representative Mark Green is a decorated U.S. Army combat veteran and physician who served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He flew as a Night Stalker on the mission to capture Saddam Hussein, and he interviewed Saddam Hussein for six hours on the night of his capture.

