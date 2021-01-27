Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett Extends Emergency Order Requiring Face Masks

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett signed Emergency Order #26 today, in order to extend the wearing of face masks by all residents in Montgomery County.

This emergency order includes a declaration of public health emergency and has been mandated as a result of monitoring the data and continued discussions with county and state health officials as well as Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

The extension, which is the fourth extension to Emergency Order #21, states that cloth or other face coverings that cover the nose and mouth of a person to impede the spread of the virus during speaking, coughing, sneezing, or other action, shall be required in Montgomery County, Tennessee.

Face coverings shall be worn within all publicly-accessible areas of commercial business establishments; persons present in the public areas of all Montgomery County and City of Clarksville government facilities, including Clarksville-Montgomery County School System; public outdoor areas where social distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained and within publicly-accessible areas of business offices where there is direct interaction with the public and social distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained.

The order also requires any business open to the public to post a sign, which can be found on the Montgomery County website, requiring masks on all public entrances.

The newest mandate will go into effect at 12:01am January 30th, 2021, and is set to expire at 11:59pm on February 27th, 2021. This mandate will replace Emergency Order #25 which expires January 29th, 2021, at 11:59pm. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order #73 extends authority for county mayors to issue emergency orders regarding mask mandates through February 27th, 2021.

Exceptions to the mandate are outlined in Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order #54.

The Montgomery County Government website has a host of COVID-19 related information, including a COVID-19 Coronavirus dashboard, videos, signage, advice, and previous mandates. You can also call 931.648.5787 for questions.

