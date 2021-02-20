New vaccine site allows online signup for Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Phase 1c beneficiaries

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) officials launched a new approach on February 19th for BACH primary care beneficiaries and other eligible individuals to sign up for COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines. Now Fort Campbell eligible population can register online, allowing them to schedule their own appointment.

The hospital is currently signing up enrolled beneficiaries in phase 1c of the Department of Defense Population Schema.

This phase includes individuals age 16 and older with one or more high-risk health factors in their medical record, such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down syndrome, heart conditions, immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, smoking, or Type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Beneficiaries in Phase 1c or individuals in Phase 1a or b, who have not received the vaccine, may now go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C4EAEAC28A3F4C25-covid to sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from BACH. By using this platform, it places individuals who signed up on a waitlist.

When the vaccine becomes available, the hospital team will send an email to qualified individuals, and then patients can select a specific date and time to receive the vaccine.

The link is currently the only option for eligible beneficiaries to sign up to receive the vaccine.

Phase 1a includes healthcare providers, healthcare support personnel, emergency services, and public safety personnel employed on Fort Campbell. Phase 1b includes critical national capabilities, personnel preparing to deploy to locations outside the United States, authorized beneficiaries aged 75 and older, and frontline essential workers. Frontline essential workers include DoDEA teachers & support staff), Child & Youth Services staff, DoD postal service staff, DoD public transit workers, and Commissary and other installation food service or agricultural workers.

Vaccine supplies remain limited at this time, and only individuals eligible for the current and previous phases may sign up on the waitlist. Beneficiaries are required to provide their DOD ID number, first and last name, and contact information when they sign up on the website.

Households with more than one eligible high-risk beneficiary may submit two names and DOD ID numbers on the same form using one email address. Each sign-up list consists of 1,000 slots with six waitlist groups listed on the site.

Rescheduling canceled second dose vaccine appointments

Individuals who had appointments to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine on or before February 19th, but have not yet received the second dose are encouraged to use this link to register for their second dose at www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C4EAEAC28A3F4C25-second

Once registered and vaccines are available, email notifications will alert individuals when the new appointment can be scheduled.

As COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine becomes available, individuals who qualify to receive the vaccine will receive an email to go online and schedule their appointment. Once the appointment is scheduled, you will receive an email confirming your appointment with a list of instructions of what to bring and where to go to receive the vaccine.

Checking junk email boxes regularly will help ensure messages are not overlooked. Beneficiaries, who do not respond within 24 hours, will be removed from the current waitlist and should sign up again to appear on a new waitlist.

“If the waitlist you are viewing is currently full, we ask beneficiaries to move to the next waitlist tab to find an open sign-up slot,” said Maj. Meagan Sykes, chief of BACH’s Clinical Support Division. “Moving through the tabs in numerical order ensures beneficiaries get the next available spot on the waitlist. If the waitlist you are navigating through is full, look at the next adjacent tab at the top of the page.”

BACH will share when vaccine wait list signups for additional phases are available on the hospital’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/BACH.Fort.Campbell and the hospital website at https://blanchfield.tricare.mil

“We ask beneficiaries to be sure to frequently check their email accounts and our hospital sites for updates and changes,” said Sykes.

Sections

Topics