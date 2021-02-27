APSU Baseball unable to rally back in 5-2 loss to Army

Cary, NC – Right fielder Skyler Luna and designated hitter Jack Alexander each drove in a run but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team could not overcome an early deficit in a 5-2 loss to Army, Saturday night at the USA Baseball National Training Center’s Coleman Field.

Army (2-3) got on the board in the bottom of the first by taking advantage of back-to-back walks to start the frame.

An error, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly would be enough for the Black Knights to turn those two walks into a 2-0 lead.

Austin Peay (0-5) would get the game’s first hit in the fourth inning – left fielder TJ Foreman leading off with a single. Center fielder Garrett Spain followed with a single of his own and Luna delivered the Govs first run with a sacrifice fly. But the APSU Govs could not extend the rally further as Army starting pitcher Patrick Melampy struck out the next two batters to end the inning, Army leading 2-1.

The Black Knights responded quickly to the APSU Govs run, scoring twice in the bottom of the fourth. Left fielder Jeremiah Adams singled to start the inning and two outs later first baseman Sam Ruta homered to straightaway center field, giving Army a 4-1 lead.

Army would tack on an insurance run in the sixth before the APSU Govs would muster another threat in the seventh. First baseman John McDonald doubled and Alexander followed with a single that was misplayed by the Black Knights defense. McDonald would score and Alexander would reach second base. APSU would bring the tying run to the plate in the inning but an Army double play ended the Govs last threat.

APSU starter Peyton Jula (0-2) surrendered four runs (three earned) on two hits and four walks over his four-inning outing. Reliever Greg Norman tossed 2.2 hitless innings to close the game, striking out three.

Melampy (1-1) struck out 11 batters and limited Austin Peay State University to one run on two hits in six innings. Closer Ray Bartoli picked up his season’s first save with three strikeouts over the final two innings. Ruta paced the Army offense with a 2-for-3, three RBI effort.

The Austin Peay State University baseball team and Army close their three-game series with a noon (CT), Sunday contest in Cary, North Carolina.

