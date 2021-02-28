Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Austin Peay State University Softball games today canceled due to Rain

APSU SoftballCarbondale, IL – The Austin Peay State University softball team’s final day of play at the Coach B Classic, Sunday at Carbondale, IL, has been canceled due to rain and wet field conditions at Charlotte West Stadium.

The Governors scheduled games versus Southern Illinois and Saint Louis will not be make up.

Austin Peay State University returns to action next weekend, when they open the Ohio Valley Conference part of their 2021 schedule with a three-game series at pre-season conference favorite Southeast Missouri.


