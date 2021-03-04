Tennessee Department of Health puts in Checks and Balances for COVID-19 Vaccine Management

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health has completed a process review of state COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine administration to minimize possible waste and support providers receiving greater supplies of vaccine ahead of opening eligibility to Phase 1c.

The TDH Vaccine-Preventable Diseases and Immunization Program leads the state’s vaccination activities for COVID-19 Coronavirus and other vaccine-preventable diseases.

The program has standard procedures in place to ensure safe and efficient management of all vaccine handling and administration activities.

Checks and Balances in Place

Providing technical assistance and monitoring in collaboration with state, local, and private partners

Routine, detailed, quality assurance visits with vaccine providers required by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Tennessee county health departments receive these visits every 24 months. Private providers receive these visits every 12 months.

Health care providers and organizations currently receiving COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines receive a call from the TDH regional immunization representative to review a checklist of requirements. Any flags prompt a site visit.

All new providers onboarded to receive COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines receive information to help start their operation and are contacted by the TDH vaccine storage and handling team to review expectations for appropriate handling and administration of these vaccines.

TDH is engaging a health care quality assurance company to provide ongoing checks with COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine providers.

As TDH reported last week, TDH has embedded personnel at the Shelby County Health Department for technical assistance, monitoring of their pharmacy operation, and improvement in the efficiency of their COVID-19 vaccination sites, following reports of COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine wastage.

The TDH immunization program is working with the state’s five other metropolitan health departments to perform quality assurance visits this week and will perform quality assurance checks with all 89 rural health departments over the next two-three weeks.

More than 200,000 Vaccination Appointments Available

Tennessee continues to see increased supplies of COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine, including allocations of the Janssen/Johnson and Johnson vaccine given emergency use authorization by the FDA on February 27th.

COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination efforts continue across the state, and vaccinations are now available through hundreds of county health departments, community clinics, and pharmacies.

Tennessee is now vaccinating residents in Phase 1a1, 1a2, and 1b populations and those age 65 and older. Tennesseans can visit Vaccinate.tn.gov to book their appointment when they are eligible to receive the vaccine. As of today, more than 200,000 appointments are available in the system for COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination across the state.

High-risk Tennesseans Eligible for Vaccination March 8th

Tennessee will open COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination eligibility to Tennesseans in Phase 1c populations on March 8th. Phase 1c of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan includes people with high-risk health conditions including pregnancy, and parents and caregivers of children with high-risk health conditions.

Tennesseans may find vaccination providers in their area by visiting VaccineFinder.org.

