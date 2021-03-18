Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis hosts Western Kentucky, Friday afternoon

Clarksville, TN – After 13 days off, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team will be back in action when it hosts Western Kentucky for its non-conference finale at 1:30pm, Friday, March 18th at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The Governors last took the court on March 6th at North Alabama and beat the Lions, 4-1. In the week following the North Alabama match, senior Fabienne Schmidt was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week after going 2-0 in both the No. 1 singles and doubles position.

Schmidt leads the APSU Govs with a 4-1 mark in singles play this season, while playing exclusively on the No. 1 line. In doubles play, Schmidt has partnered with Danielle Morris and the duo is a perfect 5-0 to start the season. Morris has been APSU’s No. 2 in singles action this season, where she has picked up a trio of wins.

Jana Leder and Aleks Topalovic have manned the No. 3 and No. 5 singles positions, respectively, for Austin Peay State University this season and both have picked up three singles wins so far this season. In doubles play, Leder and Topalovic have paired up to win a pair of matches in the No. 2 positions, Leder also has another doubles win playing with Martina Paladini-Jennings.

Paladini-Jennings has played on the No. 4 singles line this season, where she has a pair of wins. The No. 6 singles position has been filled by both Ana Albertson and Honoka Nakanishi this season. Nakanishi is on a two-match winning streak and has yet to lose in singles play this season. In doubles action, Albertson and Nakanishi have partnered to pick up a trio of wins on the No. 3 line.

The Opposition

Western Kentucky (2-8)

With 10 matches play this season, Western Kentucky has taken the court five more times than the Governors this season. The Hilltoppers picked up their first win of the season when they beat Bellarmine, 7-0, and then they beat Southern Miss., 5-2, in their second C-USA match. Last time out, Western Kentucky went on the road and dropped a match to Murray State, 4-3.

In last season’s match, the Governors picked up a 5-2 win over the Hilltoppers. After sweeping the three doubles matches at the Governors Tennis Center, Schmidt, Morris, Leder, and Paladini-Jennings all picked up singles wins to secure the win for the APSU Govs.

Next Up For Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will kick off OVC play when it hosts Jacksonville State for a 10:00am, March 26th match at the Governors Tennis Courts. The APSU Govs will then hit the road for a 1:00pm, April 2nd match at Southeast Missouri and a Saturday, April 3rd match at UT Martin.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the Governors women’s tennis Twitter account (@AustinPeayWTN).

