Austin Peay State University Baseball splits doubleheader against Southeast Missouri

Cape Girardeau, MO – Over eight hours and 23 innings after the day began, Austin Peay State University’s baseball team left Capaha Field with a split of its Ohio Valley Conference doubleheader against Southeast Missouri. The host Redhawks won the opener 6-5 in 11 innings before the Governors won the nightcap, 12-11, in 12 innings.

Austin Peay (4-13, 2-4 OVC) saw leads erased in both halves of the doubleheader.

The APSU Govs lead the opener 5-1 after scoring twice in the top of the ninth, including first baseman Ty DeLancey’s second home run of the game. In the nightcap, Austin Peay State University built an 11-4 lead thanks to a nine-run seventh inning highlighted by third baseman Gino Avros’ two triples to drive in five runs.

Southeast Missouri (10-8, 4-2 OVC) scored four times in the ninth inning, with second baseman Connor Basler’s two-run single tying the game, 5-5, to force extra innings in the day’s first game. In the second game, the Redhawks scored three in both the eighth and ninth innings, tying the game 11-11 when Basler delivered a bases-clearing double in the ninth.

In the first game, Southeast Missouri broke the tie in the 11th inning, starting the rally when a pitch hit third baseman Peyton Leeper. After a wild pitch and a walk, right fielder Jevon Mason hit a walk-off single to left field, allowing Leeper to score.

The APSU Govs turned the tables in the second game with catcher Jack Alexander hitting a single to start the 12th. Pinch-runner Xavier Torres stole second base and then stole third base. Second baseman John Bolton drove him in with a double over the center fielder’s head to grab the lead. APSU reliever Nick Wellman worked around an Austin Peay error in the bottom of the 12th to secure the win.

Avros tied an Austin Peay State University record with his 6-for-6 outing at the plate in the nightcap, and he had a double, two triples, and five RBI. DeLancey went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in the opener and added a third home run in the nightcap.

Basler ended the day 2-for-8 with five RBI to lead Southeast Missouri.

On the mound, Wellman (1-0) picked up his first collegiate win in Game 2 with three scoreless innings of relief. Game 1 starter Luke Brown made it into the ninth inning but was left with no decision after allowing four runs on eight hits in his 8.1-inning outing. Reliever Greg Norman (0-1) took the loss after allowing the game-winning run in the 11th.

Southeast Missouri reliever Blake Cisneros (3-1) picked up the win in the opener, providing two scoreless innings of relief. Game 1 starter Noah Niznik allowed three runs over seven innings but did not factor into the decision. Reliever A. Williams (0-2) suffered the loss in the nightcap after allowing a run on three hits and recording only one out.

Austin Peay State University Baseball continues its four-game road trip when it travels to Bellarmine for a 5:00pm CT Tuesday contest in Louisville, Kentucky.

