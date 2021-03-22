Austin Peay State University Soccer plays Belmont in Nashville, Tuesday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team is set to make a short trip down I-24 for a Tuesday match at 6:30pm against Belmont at E.S. Rose Park in Nashville.

Already past the halfway point of the delayed 202 soccer season, Austin Peay State University picked up its second win of the season when it knocked off Eastern Kentucky in overtime last time out.

Rachel Bradberry leads the Governors with five points this season, she scored the game-winning goal in the 100th minute against Eastern Kentucky.

With six points this season, Austin Peay State University is tied with UT Martin and Jacksonville State for sixth in the Ohio Valley Conference standings. Belmont has nine points this season and the Bruins are tied with Tennessee Tech for fourth place and the final spot in the 2020 OVC Soccer Tournament.

The Opposition

All-time vs. Belmont: 6-6-3

Belmont: 6-6-3 All-time vs. the Bruins in Nashville: 2-4-1

the Bruins in Nashville: 2-4-1 Last Meeting: November 1, 2019 (L, 0-1 OT)

Meeting: November 1, 2019 (L, 0-1 OT) Last Meeting in Nashville: October 27, 2019 (L, 0-1)

After winning the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title, head coach Heather Henson enters her 10th season at the helm of Belmont soccer. The Bruins were the No. 6 seed in the 2019 OVC Tournament, but were able to go on four-match run to claim the championship.

The Bruins return a trio of 2019 All-OVC performers from last season, with Julie Garst and Rachel Vernon earning Second-Team honors and Avery Nowak being named to the All-Newcomer team.

This season, Belmont received a pair of first-place votes and was tabbed to finish ninth in the OVC by the league’s head coaches and SIDs. The Bruins have one of the most balanced offenses in the OVC this season; seven different players have scored a goal for Belmont this season, but none have found the back of the net more than once. Belmont has also had seven different players assist on a goal this season, but no Bruins have assisted on more than one goal.

Sarah Doyle has started in net for Belmont in all six games this season. Doyle posted a pair of shutouts against Tennessee Tech and Eastern Illinois last week en route to being named the OVC’s Co-Goalkeeper of the Week. The sophomore goalkeeper also ranks second in the OVC in total saves (31) this season.

After falling to the Bruins in the final game of the 2019 regular season, Austin Peay and Belmont met again a week later in the first round of the 2019 OVC Tournament. In the postseason meeting, both teams fired ten shots on goal in regulation, but neither was able to find the back of the net, with Mary Parker Powell making ten saves for the Governors.

Belmont took the only shot of overtime and Julie Garst snuck a shot just under the hard-charging Powell for the game-winning tally in the 91st minute.

APSU Notably

Prior to this season, Austin Peay State University returned a pair of goalkeepers who had yet to start a collegiate game; now Peyton Powell (22 saves) and Chloé Dion (12 saves) are the only pair of teammates to have double-digit saves in the OVC this season.

With 6 saves last time out against Eastern Kentucky, Powell has already made a career-best 22 saves this season.

Claire Larose scored the 14th goal of her Austin Peay State University career against Eastern Kentucky, March 19th, and moved into a tie for seventh all-time in program history; she also ranks eighth all-time in points (35) and ninth in assists (7).

With a goal and an assist against Eastern Kentucky, Rachel Bradberry now leads the Govs with 5 points this season. Bradberry’s 100th-minute goal against the Colonels was the seventh goal of her Austin Peay State University career and it was her first game-winning goal.

In APSU’s first three matches of the season, three of the four freshmen on the roster scored the first goal of their collegiate career. Isabel Petre and Hannah Wilson scored in the 56th and 74th minutes, respectively, against Jacksonville State, and Tori Case scored in the 64th minute at SIU Edwardsville.

Ashley Whittaker’s double-overtime goal against Jacksonville State was the fourth goal of her Austin Peay State University career and it was her first game-winning goal.

On October 28th the OVC announced its teams would play a 10-game conference slate with matches played Tuesdays and Fridays; each team has a single bye date built into their schedule as well.

The OVC also decided the size of the OVC Championship field would be reduced to four teams as a one-year measure due to the challenges associated with the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

Fan Attendance Policies

For fans wishing to attend Austin Peay soccer matches, there will be limited general admission seating available, with free admission for all fans wishing to attend. The roster card for each match is available by accessing the game notes attached to this article and viewing the final page.

Austin Peay State University is holding soccer matches at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field in accordance with University, NCAA, and OVC guidelines. Additionally, the following policies are in effect for fans at APSU soccer events:

Face coverings are required upon entry into Morgan Brothers Soccer Field and must be worn at all times – covering both an individual’s mouth and nose – while in the facility, except while actively eating or drinking.

Seats in the bleachers at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field are marked with green and red stickers, fans may only sit in the seats marked by green stickers for appropriate social distancing.

Fans that wish to sit in the grass area in front of the bleachers may do so, but they must remain in the marked and socially distant boxes that are painted on the ground.

Austin Peay State University will strictly maintain social distancing measures at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field this season for the safety of fans, players, coaches, and staff. Individuals violating any of the above policies will be required to leave the facility.

Next Up For Austin Peay State University Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team will return home to Morgan Brothers Soccer Field for its final two home matches of the season. The APSU Govs will host a Friday match at 2:00pm against Eastern Illinois and a March 30th match at 2:00pm against UT Martin before hitting the road for their regular-season finale at Morehead State, April 2nd.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors soccer Twitter account (@AustinPeaySOCR).

