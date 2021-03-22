Montgomery County COVID-19 Vaccination workers provided Lunch Donations

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett would like to thank all of the businesses and organizations who have fed the frontline workers at the Montgomery County Health Department COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination site.

Since January, nine businesses and organizations have provided lunch for the staff located at the site.

Those businesses and organizations are: First Baptist Church, Life Point Church, Servpro, McReynold’s Nave Funeral Home, Christ the Healer Church, Clarksville Fencing, Planters Bank, Legends Bank, and F&M Bank.

The Montgomery County Health Department has been administering COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccinations since January.

The 35-member staff has worked tirelessly to slow the spread of the virus through many obstacles and challenges for nearly a year.

They are administering COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccinations six days a week at the old Sears Automotive Center in Governor’s Square Mall.

“These folks have stepped up to serve those who are serving. This kind of selfless generosity is just one more reason that Montgomery County is the best place to live,” said Mayor Durrett.

If you, your business, or organization would like to feed the frontline heroes at the health department’s vaccination site, please reach out to *protected email* to have a timeslot scheduled. Openings are available every Friday in April and May.

