Austin Peay State University Track and Field heads to Murray for Margaret Simmons Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team heads north to the Murray State-hosted Margaret Simmons Invitational, scheduled for a 10:30am, Saturday, start from Stewart Stadium.

This event will be packed full of top-flight athletes from not only Ohio Valley Conference foes Belmont, Jacksonville State, host Murray State, Tennessee State, and UT Martin alongside the Govs, with Division I foes from Bellarmine, Purdue Fort Wayne, and UIC among the 20 teams scheduled to be in attendance.

The sprints will see Austin Peay send out stand-outs such as Allana Johnson (200-meter dash, 400-meter dash), Tiyanna Johnson (100-meter dash, 200-meter dash), Kenisha Phillips (200-meter dash), Mikaela Smith (400-meter dash), and Lennex Walker (100-meter dash, 200-meter dash) scheduled to compete. Johnson, Phillips, Smith, and Rayven Thomasson are among the favorites in the 4×400-meter relay.

In longer distances, Sara Martin will compete in the 5000-meter event this week after setting personal-bests in both the 800 and 1500 last week at the Southern Illinois-hosted Bill Cornell Invite.

Karlijn Schouten looks to make it back-to-back pole vault wins after opening the year with a victory last week. Denia Hill-Tate will compete again in the high jump, while Jessica Hoban will make her Austin Peay debut in the triple.

The throws quartet of Shyanna Chapman, Maria Hillyard, Kori McDaniel, and Jackie Verseman will all compete in the hammer and discus, while Chapman will throw the javelin and Hillyard, McDaniel, and Verseman all will take their shots at the shot put.

Midsouthracetiming.com will have the live results for this event, and a complete recap will be available at the conclusion of the competition at LetsGoPeay.com.

