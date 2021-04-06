Check out Austin Peay State University’s Woodward Library online During National Library Week

Clarksville, TN – This week, the Felix G. Woodward Library encourages Austin Peay State University (APSU) students, faculty and staff to visit their website to explore and access virtual services and programs.

The Woodward Library offers a wide array of online resources that are available from the comfort of home, including magazines, newspapers, essays, podcasts, videos, e-books and primary source materials.

National Library Week, April 4th-10th, 2021 is a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities.

The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Welcome to your library,” which promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building. Whether people visit virtually or in person, libraries are accessible and inclusive places that foster a sense of belonging and community through learning, discovery and exploration.

During these challenging times, libraries of all types have been going above and beyond to adapt to a changing world by expanding their resources and continuing to meet the needs of their patrons. When most classes moved online due to COVID-19 Coronavirus, the Woodward Library partnered with the Distance Education Office to provide learning resources such as laptop computers and wi-fi hotspot devices for students who lack internet access at home.

The Woodward Library continues to support the Austin Peay State University community with virtual services such as electronic resources, online reference and instructional services. The library recently developed a diversity, equity and inclusion statement, formalizing its commitment to providing access to content that represents diverse voices and viewpoints and creating a welcoming environment conducive to exploration, learning and research for all library users.

The Woodward Library partnered with Tammy Bryant, director of Students Affairs Programs & Assessment, to celebrate the 90th anniversary of The All State, APSU’s student-run newspaper, with a display currently being exhibited on the main floor of the library. Austin Peay State University students, staff and faculty can view memorable past issues, awards and stunning photography.

This National Library Week, the public can show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting their website, following them on social media, and using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.

For more information, visit the library’s website at library.apsu.edu.

