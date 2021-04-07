|
Marsha Blackburn says NBA Confirms it is Continuing to Cozy up with Communist China
Washington, D.C. – In response to a recent letter from U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), the NBA has revealed that despite grave human rights abuses, the league is continuing to cozy up with Communist China.
The NBA confirmed it is in active talks with officials to return to China Central Television (CCTV), the same station that regularly broadcasts Communist propaganda and forced prisoner confessions.
The NBA’s recent announcement shows a troubling pattern – the league operated basketball camps in Xinjiang where children were reportedly physically abused and beaten.
In contrast to the NBA, American companies like H&M and Nike are turning away from China and refusing to employ Xinjiang slave labor.
Key Takeaways from the NBA’s Response:
Click here to read the NBA’s response.
