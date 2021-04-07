Washington, D.C. – In response to a recent letter from U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), the NBA has revealed that despite grave human rights abuses, the league is continuing to cozy up with Communist China.

The NBA confirmed it is in active talks with officials to return to China Central Television (CCTV), the same station that regularly broadcasts Communist propaganda and forced prisoner confessions.

The NBA’s recent announcement shows a troubling pattern – the league operated basketball camps in Xinjiang where children were reportedly physically abused and beaten.

In contrast to the NBA, American companies like H&M and Nike are turning away from China and refusing to employ Xinjiang slave labor.

Key Takeaways from the NBA’s Response:

The NBA confirmed it is actively engaging with CCTV to restart airing games

Supposedly free speech restrictions are not part of the discussions. But for some unknown reason, the NBA has not been able to close on a deal with CCTV

The NBA is pushing to return to China at the same time when American companies like H&M and Nike are turning away from China and refusing to employ Xinjiang slave labor

