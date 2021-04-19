APSU Beach Volleyball loses to Morehead State, beats Jacksonville State on final day of Jacksonville State Tournament

Anniston, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team split a doubleheader on the final day of action at the Jacksonville State beach volleyball event; the Governors fell to Morehead State, 3-2, in the morning, before bouncing back to beat Jacksonville State, 3-2, Sunday at McClellan’s Volleyball Complex.

In the first match of the day, Morehead State won the No. 3, No. 4, and No. 5 pairings right out of the gate to clinch the match.

However, Austin Peay State University picked up the final two points to close the match, with Marlayna Bullington and Aysha Hood winning in the No. 2 pairing and Jenna Panning and Brooke Moore winning in the No. 1 pairing.

After dropping the first match of the day, the Governors bounced back to pick up a 3-2 win over the Gamecocks later in the afternoon. After Karli Graham and Erin Eisenhart came up short in the No. 5 pairing, MiMi Arrington and Claire Darland picked up a three-set win to score the first points of the match for the Govs.

With the match tied 1-1, Jacksonville State won the No. 1 pairing to take a 2-1 lead, but that is the last time the Gamecocks would get on the scoreboard. Panning and Moore won in the No. 2 pairing to tie the match, 2-2, and then Tegan Seyring and Caroline Waite picked up a three-set, match-clinching point in the No. 3 pairing to secure the win for the Governors.

Results

Morehead State def. Austin Peay, 3-2

1. APSU (Panning/Moore) def. MSU (Keating/Whitten) 19-21, 21-16, 15-13

2. APSU (Bullington/Hood) def. MSU (Miller/Lohmeier) 21-19. 21-17

3. MSU (Reinhard/Musselman) def. APSU (Graham/Seyring) 21-17, 21-17

4. MSU (Allen/Monelisciani) def. APSU (Waite/Eisenhart) 21-15, 21-15

5. MSU (Hodges/Bessler) def. APSU (Arrington/Darland) 21-17, 21-13

Ext. APSU (Rutledge/Keenan) def. MSU (McAfee/Bommer) 21-8, 21-15

Order of Finish: 4, 5, 3*, 2, 1

Austin Peay def. Jacksonville State, 3-2

1. JSU (Milton/Quigley) def. APSU (Bullington/Hood) 21-19, 21-19

2. APSU (Panning/Moore) def. JSU (B. Nelson/Glotzbach) 21-18, 21-16

3. APSU (Seyring/Waite) def. JSU (Garrison/Pauze) 21-14, 20-22, 15-11

4. JSU (Kindermann/Carmichael) def. APSU (Graham/Eisenhart) 21-11, 21-13

5. APSU (Arrington/Darland) def. JSU (Randall/Jarnagin) 21-18, 9-21, 15-13

Ext. APSU (Buggs/McInerney) def. JSU (A. Nelson/Montgomery) 21-12, 21-10)

Order of Finish: 4, 5, 1, 2, 3*

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team will stay on the road this week when they travel to UT Martin for a 2:00pm, Wednesday doubleheader against the Skyhawks at the Skyhawk Beach Volleyball Complex.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors Beach Volleyball Twitter account (@AustinPeayBVB).

