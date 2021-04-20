This Week at APSU: Environmental artist Eliza Evans to perform ‘Time Machine’ outside Art + Design building

Clarksville, TN – On Earth Day, April 22nd, environmental artist Eliza Evans will be on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) campus from 9:00am-4:00pm to perform a reiteration of her piece Time Machine, a duration and interactive work where she will spend several hours “living” in a mass-produced greenhouse on the lawn of the Arts Quad.

The performance is a collaboration between Austin Peay State University’s art and design and nursing programs. Nursing students from Dr. Kim French’s community health nursing class will monitor, record, and display Evans’ vitals during the performance, giving visitors a visualization of the toll that increasing global temperatures have on the human body.

The event, which is free and open to the public, is sponsored by the APSU Department of Art + Design with support from The APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts.

Visit Evans’ website to learn more about her work.

For more information about the performance, contact APSU’s gallery director Michael Dickins at *protected email* .

Volunteers to Plant the Campus Red on Earth Day

Volunteer faculty, staff, and students will work together on Earth Day, April 22nd, to “Plant the Campus Red.” They’ll plant flowers, trees, and shrubs in designated landscaping beds across campus with the assistance of Montgomery County master gardeners.

To learn more about the effort and how to volunteer, visit the Plant the Campus Red webpage.

CoBHS wraps up spring ‘brown bag’ lecture series

The College of Behavioral and Health Sciences “brown bag” lecture series wraps up this week at noon Wednesday, April 21st, with Dr. Porter Jennings-McGarity’s presentation, “The Impact of COVID-19 on Trauma in the Latinx Community.” Jennings-McGarity is an assistant professor in the Department of Social Work.

The presentation is free and open to everyone at this link.

Art + Design students show off work during juried art exhibition

The APSU Department of Art + Design is celebrating the end of the 2020-21 academic year with the 53rd Annual Juried Student Exhibition. The professionally juried exhibition runs through April 28th. There will be a reception + awards ceremony on April 28th, via Zoom beginning at 5:30pm. All are invited to attend.

This year’s exhibition features 45 works of art, chosen from 178 submissions, created by the following artists: Freddy Batts, Katie Boyer, Carlos Carpeña, Ashton Caudill, Christa Curtis, Vicki Davenport, Amanda Ellis, Jamie Erwin, Morgan Frost, Uyanga Ganzorig, Shania Green, Pamela Henry, Eden Jeffers, Brook Jones, Samuel Lara, Claire Layne, Rebecca Martinez, Alex Nidiffer, Brittany Ruiz Boyzo, Stephen Schlegel, Savannah Shirley, Harley Simpkins, Araya Smith, Sarah Spillers, Madison Tucker, Jeremy Vega and Amalia Wills.

Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions, The New Gallery will be open Tuesdays-Thursdays from 10:00am-3:00pm. For those who are not able to see the work in person, there will be an accompanying 3D virtual gallery tour.

For more information on this exhibition, contact Michael Dickins, gallery director, at *protected email* .

APSU Dining now offering mobile ordering at two campus locations

If you enjoy the convenience of using your phone to order lunch, then look no further than Austin Peay State University’s Dining Services. Last month, the campus’ food service provider, Chartwells, officially unveiled Govs To Go – Mobile Ordering with Transact.

With the Transact app, two campus eateries – Burger 931 and Tù Taco – are accepting mobile orders from 11:00am-2:00pm, Monday-Friday.

Mobile ordering is available to Austin Peay State University students, faculty, and staff. The free app is available at the Apple App Store or Google Play by searching “Transact Mobile Ordering.”

With the new app, APSU students, faculty, and staff can customize their meals, pay with their meal plan, dining dollars, or credit card and pick up their food in a convenient way. To pick up a mobile order, users need to enter the “Govs To Go” entrance on the side of the Morgan University Center, facing the MUC Plaza.

To learn how to use the app, click here. To learn more about dining options and availability click here.

COVID-19 vaccines available on campus to anyone 18 or older

Austin Peay State University’s nursing faculty and students are administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to members of the Montgomery County community at a drive-thru site behind the Ard Building. The vaccines are available to anyone 18 or older.

To sign up for a vaccine at APSU, visit this site.

