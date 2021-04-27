Tennessee Department of Health Urges Parents To Stay On Track With Well Visits, Vaccines

Nashville, TN – National Infant Immunization Week (NIIW) is April 24th-May 1st, 2021.

Each year, NIIW highlights the positive impact of vaccination on the lives of infants and children — and this year, it is vital that families stay on track for routine checkups and vaccinations during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommend children continue to attend well-child appointments and receive recommended vaccinations during the pandemic.

“We know there are thousands of children in Tennessee who are behind on vaccinations because of the pandemic,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “It is critical that all children are up-to-date with their childhood vaccinations so they are protected and so that Tennessee avoids additional disease outbreaks.”

As in-person learning and play become more common, on-time vaccination is even more urgent to help keep children protected against potentially life-threatening diseases.

During NIIW, the Tennessee Department of Health reminds parents and pregnant women about the importance of on-time infant and childhood immunization – even during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Be sure to reach out to your child’s medical provider or your county health department to schedule missed appointments and make sure your child is up to date on all recommended vaccinations.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.

