APSU Track and Field to compete in Kentucky Open

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team will compete in its final pre-conference tune-up at this weekend’s Kentucky Open, hosted at the University of Kentucky’s Outdoor Track and Field Complex.

In addition to the Govs and host Wildcats, student-athletes from Bellarmine, Cincinnati, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Findlay, Indiana State, Marshall, Morehead State, Murray State, Pittsburgh, Southeast Missouri, Tennessee State, Western Kentucky, and Xavier will be in attendance.

Friday’s field action will feature Austin Peay State University’s talented trio of Kori McDaniel, Jackie Verseman and Shyanna Chapman in the hammer throw to kick off the event, with Chapman also slated for an appearance in the javelin. Jessica Kelley and Maya Perry-Grimes are scheduled for the loaded second flight in the long jump, with Perry-Grimes one of the field’s top seeds.

In Friday’s abbreviated track schedule, sophomore standout Kenisha Phillips will be busy. First, she’ll run the 100-meter dash preliminary in the same heat as league-leading Kayla Smith from Eastern Kentucky, then she’ll wrap her night up in the 200-meter dash’s first heat—the fastest heat, with the highest seed time is 23.58.

Saturday’s field action finds McDaniel and Verseman joined by Maria Hillyard in the shot put, with all four Austin Peay throwers slated to wrap the event up with the discus. Perry-Grimes and Lennex Walker will be among the favorites in the triple jump, with Denia Hill-Tate poised for a big number in the high jump.

In the pole vault, Karlijn Schouten is one of three pole vaulters in the field seeded at 4.00 meters or higher and will be among the favorites in a loaded event featuring 11 vaulters who have posted a 3.80 or higher in their careers. Morgan Bradley also will make her season’s second go in the event.

On the track, APSU’s Walker is scheduled to be in action in the 100-meter hurdles as well as her turn in the triple. Phillips will spend her Saturday in the 400-meter dash and hopes to qualify for the 100 final as well, with Allana Johnson alongside her in the 400 and Mikaela Smith running the 800. Phillips and Johnson also will be part of the meet-ending 4×400-meter relay to close the event.

Friday’s action begins with field events at 2:00pm, followed by early-evening track action beginning at 4:00pm Saturday action starts on the track at noon and in the field at 12:30pm.

Sections

Topics