APSU Football’s Kordell Jackson, DeAngelo Wilson, Bucky Williams receive AFCA All-America honors

Waco, TX – The American Football Coaches Association named Austin Peay State University (APSU) football defensive back Kordell Jackson and wide receiver DeAngelo Wilson to its 2021 Spring FCS First Team All-America, Friday, with offensive lineman Bucky Williams receiving Second Team honors as well.

It is the second-straight year Jackson has earned All-America honors from the AFCA, which named him First Team All-America last season.

AFCA First Team FCS All-America

STATS Perform First Team FCS All-America

Associated Press Second Team FCS All-America

STATS Perform Buck Buchanan Award Finalist (13th)

A consensus First Team All-America choice in 2019, Jackson did not see the ball thrown his way as much in 2020-21. Instead, he wreaked havoc in the opposing offense’s backfields.

Jackson led all OVC tacklers with 10.5 tackles for loss – seven of those coming in OVC play, where he also had five passes defended. Jackson recorded a tackle for loss in seven of the Govs’ nine games, including two TFL at Pittsburgh in the fall and three TFL at Tennessee Tech to open the spring.

AFCA Second Team FCS All-America

A stalwart on the offensive line, Williams played 457 snaps (75 snaps per game) and did not miss an offensive play for the Governors in the spring while also playing on a pair of special team’s units.

Williams allowed just one sack and only four pressures in OVC play, anchoring an offensive front that averaged a league-best 30 points per game in conference play. With Williams’ protection, the Govs offense ranked second in the OVC in passing yards per game (224), rushing yards per game (154), and total offense per game (377).

AFCA First Team FCS All-America

STATS Perform First Team FCS All-America

STATS Perform Walter Peyton Award Finalist (15th)

Wilson followed up a record-breaking 2019 campaign with 619 yards – sixth among FCS receivers – in a shortened and disjointed 2020-21 season. He did the bulk of his damage in OVC play, where he recorded 100 yards in four of the five games he played and averaged 112.4 yards per game with three touchdowns.

Wilson also posted consecutive 10-reception games in the Govs’ upset wins against nationally-ranked Jacksonville State and Murray State to end the regular season.

