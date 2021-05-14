CMCSS announces Multiple Administrative Appointments

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has announced multiple administrative appointments for the 2021-2022 school year.

Barkers Mill Elementary School

Lynne Rains has been selected principal of Barkers Mill Elementary School, replacing Rhonda Kennedy who will be retiring.

Rains has been the principal at West Creek Elementary School since 2010. Previously, she served as an assistant principal at West Creek Elementary School and an academic coach at Kenwood Elementary School. Before becoming an instructional leader, she served as a classroom teacher in Tennessee and Alabama, beginning in 1997.

Additionally, Rains has been an adjunct professor at Nashville State Community College.

She earned her master’s degree from Trevecca Nazarene University and bachelor’s from The University of Alabama. Under Rains’ leadership, West Creek Elementary was a TN Reward School in 2017-2018, performing in the top 5% of schools in the state.

Carmel Elementary School

Ptosha M. Maclin has been selected principal of Carmel Elementary School, replacing Rosanne Sanford who will be retiring.

Maclin has been the principal at Moore Magnet Elementary STEM School since 2018. Previously, she served as an assistant principal at Carmel Elementary and Kenwood Elementary schools and academic coach at Barkers Mill Elementary School. She began her tenure with CMCSS in 2002 teaching at Hazelwood Elementary School.

Maclin is a graduate of the Advanced Leadership Training for Assistant Principals (ALTAP) and has completed the Battelle’s Innovative Leaders Institute, High Potential Assistant Principal Program (HPAP), and McREL Leadership Training.

Kenwood High School

Dr. James Bailey has been selected as the Kenwood High School. Dr. Bailey is replacing Mr. Keith Parker, who will be the new assistant principal for CMCSS K-12 Virtual School.

Dr. Bailey has been the Adult Education and Transition to Work Supervisor for CMCSS since July 2020. Dr. Bailey has over 14 years of administrative experience, serving as the principal of Whites Creek High School in Nashville before joining CMCSS. Under his leadership, Whites Creek experienced a 20 percent increase in the graduation rate. Dr. Bailey was named Principal of the Year for Middle Tennessee in February 2020. During his 17 years with Metro Nashville Public Schools, he also served as assistant principal at Hillsboro and Pearl Cohn high schools and as a teacher at Jere Baxter Middle School.

He earned his doctorate in Administrator Leadership from Walden University, an education specialist degree in Administration and Supervision from Middle Tennessee State University, a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Tennessee State University, and a B.A. in Bible and Theology from American Baptist College.

Moore Magnet Elementary School Principal

Kelsea Cox has been selected to serve as the principal of Moore Magnet Elementary STEM School, replacing Ptosha Maclin who will be transitioning to Carmel Elementary as the principal.

Cox has been an assistant principal at Barkers Mill Elementary School since 2016. Previously, she has served as an Academic Coach, RTI2 Specialist, and first-grade teacher at Barkers Mill, beginning her tenure with CMCSS in 2011. She has served on several local and state-level committees, including the APSU Teacher Education Council, Tennessee Teacher-Leader Network, and the TN Governor’s ELA Standards Review Committee.

She earned her M.A. in Educational Leadership and B.A. in Interdisciplinary Studies from Austin Peay State University. Cox completed the McREL Balanced Leadership Training for Administrators and the CMCSS Leadership Development Class Series.

West Creek Elementary Principal

Melanie Steinlage has been selected to serve as the principal of West Creek Elementary School, replacing Lynne Rains who will be transitioning to Barkers Mill Elementary as the principal.

Steinlage has been the assistant principal at Byrns Darden Elementary School since 2018. Previously, she has served as an Academic Coach at Byrns Darden and Hazelwood elementary schools and a teacher at Hazelwood Elementary, beginning her tenure with CMCSS in 2010. She also has served as a Site-Based Induction Specialist and on several school and district-level committees.

She earned her M.S. in Educational Leadership K-12 from the University of Tennessee Martin and her B.S. in Elementary Education from the University of South Florida. Steinlage completed the McREL Balanced Leadership Training for Administrators as well as several Kagan Professional Development Workshops.

Barkers Mill Elementary School Assistant Principal

Kim B. Smith has been selected to serve as an assistant principal at Barkers Mill Elementary School.

Smith has served as the assistant principal at Carmel Elementary since 2018. She has 13 years of experience in school leadership, having served as principal of Moore Magnet Elementary and assistant principal at Minglewood Elementary. Smith began her tenure with CMCSS in 1990 as a teacher at Ringgold Elementary School and also has taught at St. Bethlehem and Kenwood elementary schools.

She earned both her M.A. and B.S. in education from Austin Peay State University and her administrative endorsement from Trevecca Nazarene University. Smith completed the McREL Balanced Leadership Training for Administrators, CMCSS Aspiring Administrators Academy, and the CMCSS Leadership Development Class Series.

CMCSS K-12 Virtual School Assistant Principal

Danielle Head has been selected to serve as an assistant principal at CMCSS K-12 Virtual School.

Head has been serving as a Technology Integration Coach for the district since 2017. Previously, she served as a teacher at Carmel and Moore Magnet elementary schools and began her career with CMCSS in 2009 as a substitute teacher. Head has earned several national certifications, including the Microsoft Innovative Educator Expert, and she is in the process of completing the International Society for Technology in Education Certification.

She earned her Ed.S. in Administration from Arkansas State University and her M.A. in Elementary Education and B.A. in Communications from Austin Peay State University. Head completed the McREL Balanced Leadership Training for Administrators.

Liberty Elementary School Assistant Principal

Donna Gagliardi has been selected to serve as the assistant principal at Liberty Elementary School.

Gagliardi has been an assistant principal at Minglewood Elementary School since 2018, previously serving in a split assistant principal position between Minglewood and Ringgold elementary schools in 2017-18. Before entering school leadership, she was an Academic Coach at Ringgold and had over 20 years of teaching experience in Tennessee and Illinois.

She also has served as a Site-Based Induction Specialist and on other school- and district-level curriculum, professional learning, and leadership committees. Gagliardi has earned several honors, including Ringgold Teacher of the Year nominee (2013, 2014, & 2015), Distinguished Classroom Teacher of the Year, and Disney’s American Teacher Award Semi-Finalist in 1999.

She earned her master’s in Educational Leadership from Austin Peay State University and bachelor’s in Elementary Education from Western Illinois University. Gagliardi completed the McREL Balanced Leadership Training for Administrators and the CMCSS Aspiring Administrators Academy.

Montgomery Central Middle School Assistant Principal

Johnathan Stoll has been selected to serve as an assistant principal at Montgomery Central Middle School.

Stoll has served as the Student Support Coordinator at New Providence Middle School since June 2018, beginning his teaching career at the school in 2013. Previously, he served as a substitute teacher for CMCSS. Stoll has participated in several school- and district-level professional learning and curriculum roles and was the district’s Eighth-Grade Science Lead Teacher. He was named the New Providence Teacher of the Year in 2017.

He earned his Ed.S. in Accountability and Instructional Leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University, M.A. in Teaching from Austin Peay State University, and B.S. in Cell and Molecular Biology from the University of Tennessee at Martin. He completed the CMCSS Aspiring Administrators Academy, and has earned certifications in Restorative Practices and the National Math and Science Initiative (NMSI).

West Creek Middle School Assistant Principal

Dr. Dale Land has been selected to serve as an assistant principal at West Creek Middle School.

Dr. Land has been the assistant principal at Liberty Elementary School since 2019. He began his career with CMCSS in 2012, and has served as an academic coach, science teacher at Kenwood Middle, and classroom teacher at Ringgold Elementary. Before coming to CMCSS, Land had a 20-year career in the United States Army as a soldier, Assistant Operations and Training Manager, and Senior Educator and Administrator.

He earned his Ed.D. in Educational Leadership and Ed.S. in Administrative Leadership from Carson-Newman University, M.A. in Teaching from Austin Peay State University, and B.S. in Criminal Justice from Troy University. Land completed the McREL Balanced Leadership Training for Administrators, CMCSS Aspiring Administrators Academy, and the Six Sigma Green Belt Certification.

Sections

Topics