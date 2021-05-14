Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Christian Yelich to Join Nashville Sounds on MLB Rehab Assignment Friday

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich will join the Nashville Sounds on a Major League rehab assignment beginning Friday, May 14th, 2021 the team announced today.

The 2018 National League MVP and two-time All-Star was placed on Milwaukee’s 10-day injured list on May 4th with a lower back injury. In 10 games with Milwaukee this year, Yelich is hitting .353 (12-for-34) with 8 runs, 1 double, 1 RBI, 2 stolen bases, and 6 walks.

Yelich won the 2018 NL MVP Award when he hit .326 (187-for-574) with 118 runs, 34 doubles, 36 home runs, 110 RBI, and 22 stolen bases.

He also won back-to-back National League batting titles in 2018 and 2019 (.329).

The Sounds continue their 12-game homestand tonight at 6:35pm against the Memphis Redbirds – Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

The first half of the homestand concludes with three games against the Redbirds Friday through Sunday.

Beginning with Friday’s 6:35pm game against Memphis, First Horizon Park will be open to 100% capacity.

Tickets are available at www.nashvillesounds.com/tickets.

