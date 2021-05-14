Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting May 14th, 2021

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing widening on SR 149 and SR 13/48.

Daily, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be intermittent road closures for blasting activities on SR 13 and 149 near the Cumberland River.

Davidson County

On Friday, May 21st, from 7:30pm-4:00am, there will be intermittent lane closures at the following locations for line painting.

I-40 MM 206-207

I-65 MM 85-86

SR 155 (Briley Parkway) MM 28-25

Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

Daily, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be lane closures for construction activities.

Bridge Repair on I-65 at Wedgewood Avenue

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-65 in both directions to clean and paint the bridge parapet and median barrier wall.

On Sunday, May 16th, and Monday, May 17th, from 9:00pm-5:00am, there will be a closure on Wedgewood Ave at I-65 to wreck forms and clean/paint the bridge parapet. A detour will be in place.

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River

Daily, from 8:30am-3:00pm, there will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on the SR 171 (Hobson Pike) bridge over the Stones River for partial depth deck repair.

Ramp Improvements on I-65 NB at Harding Place

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 NB (MM 78) just before the Harding Place ramp to install new full-depth pavement widening.

Interchange Improvements at I-24 and Hickory Hollow Parkway

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures for construction activities.

On Wednesday, May 19th, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be intermittent closures on Old Hickory Boulevard’s eastbound off-ramp to remove barrier rail and traffic control devices, and restriping. There will be intermittent closures on Hickory Hollow Parkway in both directions to shift traffic.

Robertson County

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 between MM 104-118 for in-place paving.

Humphreys County

Repair of bridges over I-40 over the Buffalo River

On Sunday, May 16th through Thursday, May 20th, there will be a continuous lane closure on I-40 eastbound to repair joints on the Buffalo River Bridge (MM 140-142). (The work was postponed last weekend due to weather).

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.

