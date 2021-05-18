Blanchfield Army Community Hospital now offers COVID-19 vaccine to ages 12 and older

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) now offers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children and teens ages 12 and older.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA) for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to include children and teens ages 12 to 15.

“We are happy to be able to offer vaccines for our 12 to 15 year old beneficiaries,” said BACH commander Col. Patrick T. Birchfield. “The FDA has issued EUAs for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines being administered at Blanchfield. These vaccines have gone through extensive clinical testing with tens of thousands of study volunteers.”

Pfizer’s clinical trials involving 12-15 year olds showed 100 percent efficacy, robust antibody responses, and no serious side effects.

Birchfield urges parents to consider vaccinating their children and teens when the vaccine is available to them.

“Although most children who get COVID-19 seem to recover, we do not know the lasting impacts COVID-19 may have on them. As more contagious strains of the virus spread, it is critically important to protect children and teens with the COVID-19 vaccination.”

Vaccinating children against COVID-19 Coronavirus helps protect them from getting sick and helps reduce the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus virus to others, including parents and grandparents, who are more at risk of severe illness.

To schedule an appointment for TRICARE beneficiaries ages 12 and above, go to https://blanchfield.tricare.mil and click on the Dose 1 link. Please ensure you are able to return for your second vaccine 21 days after you schedule your first dose. Parents must accompany children and teens ages 12-17 to sign required paperwork.

