Hilltop Supermarket’s 2021 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off was biggest competition to date
Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, May 17th, Hilltop Supermarket held the 2021 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off. The weather was just right, a little overcast with a slight breeze.
This year was the biggest cook-off yet with 22 teams in the field. The teams competed for trophies and cash prizes.
This event is held every year to honor Dwayne Byard who passed away a few years ago.
“Dwayne Byard was a good gentleman. I knew him from church,” stated David Morgan, one of the judges. “It’s a good thing that they are doing out here today. It’s good to be out. It sure is a beautiful day for it.”
The teams this year were Chiefs River Bottom BBQ, Border Line BBQ, Pig Destroyer, C-3 Cookers, The Blazers, Bad Boy BBQ, Serious Hog, Smoking In The Country, Big Orange Smokers, Big B’s BBQ, R.T. Que, G Que, DC’s Backyard Smokers, Grill Billy’s BBQ, The Smoking Gun, Rue’s BBQ, Double A BBQ, Chop It Like It’s Hot, D&D BBQ, Buckshot Malones Pig Shack, Three B’s BBQ, Tristar Smokers, and Smokers Inc.
The categories for the competition this year were chicken, pork ribs, pulled pork, and beef brisket. There were two additional categories, dessert and side dish, that do not count towards the grand champion. Every year, a different side dish is selected and not told to the teams until the cooks’ meeting. This year the side dish was coleslaw. The winner of the side dish event receives the Eddie Davidson Award.
Cash prizes and trophies were given to the teams finishing 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place per category and the overall Grand Champion. 1st place for dessert and side dish (coleslaw) got a cash price.
The judging started with coleslaw at 11:30am, then chicken at 12:00pm, followed by pork ribs at 12:30pm, pulled pork at 1:00pm, beef brisket at 1:30pm, and finally dessert at 1:45pm.
The teams did a really good job this year. I know some of the scores were really close,” Mike Jackson with Hilltop Supermarket stated. “These teams compete against each other all the time. They all really get along well.”
Those that came to watch the cook-off were also able to purchase food and drinks. The food available was a hickory-smoked BBQ sandwich, smoked ribs, loaded potato salad, coleslaw, chips, and drinks. You could also purchase BBQ by the pound.
“It has been great here today. It’s great to see everybody getting out. Especially after last year when nobody really could or wanted to. It’s just great to see everybody’s smiling faces,” said Wes Golden.
“Hilltop does a lot for the community. It’s just great that they put this on,” Golden stated.
The scoresheets were tallied after each category was judged.
Grill Billy’s BBQ won in the coleslaw category. They received the Eddie Davidson Award. For dessert, it was C-3 Cookers that came out on top.
In chicken, first place went to Pig Destroyer with Big B’s BBQ getting second and third going to Bad Boy BBQ.
First place in pork ribs was awarded to Border Line BBQ. G-Cue was second and C-3 Cookers came in third.
For the pulled pork category, it was D&D BBQ in first followed by Chiefs River Bottom BBQ for second, and Pig Destroyer for third.
Big Orange Smokers was awarded first place in beef brisket. Pig Destroyer came in second and third went to Serious Hog.
The 2021 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off grand champion was Pig Destroyer, Travis, and April Sumruld.
“This is a fantastic event. This is our second time being here. We did not come last year because it was canceled due to COVID. But we came the year before. We’re just really happy to see how many teams turned out. 22 teams is a lot. Especially compared to the last time we came, there were seventeen,” said Travis and April Sumruld.
On winning grand champion, the Sumrulds said, “It’s always fun. It’s always great. You never know when it comes to all of this. A lot of these guys are really really really good cooks. So we’re ecstatic. We compete with them all the time. So there have been plenty of times we’ve been on the other side of the stick. So I think this week we just got lucky.”
This year’s sponsors are TriStar Beverage, Larry Hogue Logging, Wyatt’s Body Shop, Action Air, Cumberland Bank & Trust, Morgan Construction, Jackson Body Shop, Dennis Concrete, Keel Trucking, Jeff’s Paint Plus, Lafferty & Son Contractors, Mark Davis Trucking, U Jumpin Folks, K-5 Trucking, Singletary Construction, Hollis & Hollis Group Inc., Bradford Garage Doors, AR Fence, Bumpus Body Shop, Dennis Herrell Stump Grinding, Binkley Automotive, and Hilltop Pharmacy.
“Hilltop puts this on for the community and to give back to the community. Last night we probably had 300-400 people here listening to music, having a good time, and eating BBQ,” Jackson said.
“This event is not a fundraiser. It is not a money maker. It’s just a break-even proposition that we do to put back into the community,” stated Jackson.
Results
Photo Gallery
About Hilltop Supermarket
Hilltop Supermarket is located at 400 Highway 149, Clarksville TN. From Clarksville, you would take Hwy 48/13 south across the Cumberland River, turn right on highway 149, and Hilltop Supermarket is located on the left at the top of the hill next to Freds. Hilltop Supermarket serves the grocery needs of the southern Montgomery county area.
Visit their website at: www.hilltopsupermarket.com.
