Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts to hold figure drawing workshop

Clarksville, TN – On June 12th, 2021, the Community School of the Arts (CSA) at Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host a figure drawing workshop for community members 18 years or older. The workshop will cost $30.00 including materials.

Kell Black – professor emeritus for Austin Peay State University’s Department of Art + Design – will teach the workshop.

“Black has received numerous awards, including a National Endowment for the Arts/Southern Art Federation Individual Artist’s Grant in Drawing.” Dawn Martin Dickins, CSA coordinator, said.

“He has exhibited his graphic work throughout the United States and Switzerland. He is also active as a paper engineer, and his work is in the permanent collection of Tennessee State Museum,” stated Dickins.

Black taught figure drawing for many years. You can see some of his work at www.cumberlandgallery.com/kell-black-page.

The class will explore proportion, line, value, and composition by drawing the nude figure in a series of short and long poses.

The class will be from 1:00pm-5:00pm, Saturday, June 12th, at the Austin Peay State University Art + Design Building Room 107. The workshop also will be offered on July 10th.

Registration for CSA summer classes is still open, though classes are filling up quickly. For information on this and other CSA offerings, visit https://apsu.edu/csa/classes.php. If you have any questions, contact Dickins at *protected email* .

“We will continue to offer the incredible price of $5.00 an hour for instruction,” Dickins said. “However, there are some classes that will have additional fees due to needed materials and assistants. Needless to say, it’s still a pretty sweet deal!”

Sections

Topics