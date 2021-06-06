|
AAA says 100 Deadliest Days for Teen Drivers Have Begun
Nashville, TN – Memorial Day weekend marked the unofficial start of summer and unfortunately a dangerous time of year for young drivers. Nationwide, more than 30 percent of deaths involving teen drivers occur during what’s called the “100 Deadliest Days” – a period that runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
“Now that the CDC has lifted many pandemic restrictions, young adults are eager to reconnect with friends, which means young inexperienced drivers will spend more time on the roads,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “This increases the chances that they’re involved in a crash, and for every mile driven, new teen drivers (ages 16-17 years old) are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults.”
100 Deadliest Days Statistics From 2010 – 2019
Nationwide
Tennessee
Traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for U.S. teens ages 16-19. In fact, six teens are killed each day in crashes that are entirely preventable. Per miles driven, teen drivers are nearly three times more likely than drivers aged 20 and older to be killed in a crash. Even the best and brightest teens have increased risk of being involved in a deadly crash.
“Teens lack the experience, skills, and maturity of a seasoned driver, which contribute to an increase in the chance that there will be a deadly outcome, not just for the teen driver, but also for any passenger as well as others on the road,” Cooper continued. “So we all have a vested interest in ensuring that teens are safe behind the wheel.”
Risky Habits for Teen Drivers
Understanding the risks and knowing the facts will prepare both you and your teen for the road ahead:
AAA Advice for Parents:
Free Slow Down Tennessee Yard Signs Available
To support safe driving in communities across the state this summer, free Slow Down Tennessee yard signs are available at AAA branches while supplies last.
Visit your local AAA branch Monday – Friday from 9-5 to get yours. (Limit 2 signs per person)
Find your branch here: aaa.com/branches
About AAA – The Auto Club Group
The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second-largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec, and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking, and financial services, travel offerings, and more.
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 62 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.
For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
