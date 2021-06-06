Tennessee Guardsmen Fire Cannons in Celebration of Tennessee’s 225 Years of Statehood

Nashville, TN – On June 1st, 2021, Tennessee National Guardsmen from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, headquartered in Knoxville, helped commemorate Tennessee’s 225th anniversary of statehood with celebratory cannon fire at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

Artillery crews fired blank rounds from three M116 Howitzers during the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park’s ceremony in honor of the park’s 25th anniversary and Tennessee’s 225th anniversary of Statehood Day.

June 1st recognizes the day Tennessee’s constitution was ratified in 1796 and Tennessee became the 16th state to join the United States.

The three artillery crews fired 25 rounds, symbolizing the 25-year anniversary of the park, from the belvedere just below the capital building overlooking the Bicentennial Mall.

“This is something I’ll be able to sit on a rocking chair and tell my grandchildren,” said 1st Sgt. Vincent Grippi with Lewisburg’s Troop F, Regimental Fires Squadron. “I’ve never been a part of an event like this in my 39 years in the Guard.”

During the ceremony, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee kicked off Tennessee’s yearlong 225th anniversary of statehood called “Untold Tennessee.” Lee invited Tennesseans to attend events and activities throughout the state and submit untold stories that highlight something special about the areas they live in.

“Since 1796, Tennessee has been the portrait of perseverance, character, and hope because of everyday heroes,” said Governor Lee. “As we reflect on 225 years of statehood, I encourage Tennesseans to join us on the road and share their untold stories of people, places, and events that have shaped our state since its beginning.”

For more information and event updates, visit www.Tennessee225.com.

Sections

Topics