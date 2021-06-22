Marsha Blackburn says Anthony Fauci’s Revisionist History Will Not Change the Facts

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) released the following statement after Dr. Anthony Fauci once again wrongfully smeared Senator Blackburn and others for “attacking science.” This deflection is part of an ongoing attempt to distract from Fauci’s refusal to investigate the Wuhan Lab of Virology.

“Whether intentional or not, Dr. Fauci’s statements shielded the Chinese Communist Party in covering up its role in creating this deadly pandemic by downplaying the possibility that the virus leaked from a lab,” said Senator Blackburn.

“Fauci, along with the mainstream media, refused to take the lab leak theory seriously, and until recently, went to great lengths to portray it as ‘nutty.’ Big tech companies like Facebook went so far as to censor discussion about the origins of COVID,” Senator Blackburn stated.

“No amount of revisionism will change these facts,” continued Senator Blackburn.

It’s time for Fauci to Come Clean with the American People:

Why did Anthony Fauci downplay and refuse to investigate the lab leak theory? Why did Fauci work to suppress an investigation into the origins of COVID? Why were Fauci and China saying the same exact thing? Why was Fauci silent as the press mocked those who asked to investigate the lab leak theory?

