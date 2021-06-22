Clarksville Regional Airport obtains Donald Stanton as its first Designated Pilot Examiner

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Regional Airport is very proud of the multitude of flight schools, flight students, and flight instructors it attracts especially since the airport has obtained its very first Designated Pilot Examiner [DPE], Mr. Donald Stanton.

Mr. Stanton has been a Clarksville resident since 1966 and is currently an adjunct faculty member for Austin Peay State University (APSU) in their aviation sciences department.

Starting his career in the U.S. Navy, he has had many jobs within the aviation industry from an air traffic controller in Kentucky to contracting as a helicopter pilot for the Kentucky State Police and Channel 2 news in Nashville, TN.

Mr. Stanton started Middle Tennessee Aviation in January 2018 with one airplane. Now, his current aviation school hosts thirteen airplanes and one helicopter.

As the first Designated Pilot Examiner based at the Clarksville Regional Airport, there is a high demand for these experts. Mr. Stanton stated about the matter, “There is great need for DPE’s, a shortage of them, with backlogs of up to 3 months for check rides to obtain licenses to fly helicopters and planes.” Mr. Stanton has been and will continue to be a valued tenant and flight instructor of the Clarksville Regional Airport and community member in Clarksville.

The Clarksville Regional Airport continues to grow and support the local community in its aviation services and needs. Along with its own designated pilot examiner, the airport offers many services to aviation enthusiasts.

These services include Austin Peay State University’s aviation science program, two flight schools inside of the terminal, Wings of Eagles and Middle Tennessee Aviation, and an on-site aircraft maintenance company, T&T Aviation.

“The Clarksville Regional Airport management and staff will strive to retain quality services, individuals, and companies as well as adding new ones based on the needs of the community and for the future of the local aviation industry”, remarked Toni Chambers, accounts and marketing manager.

