Blanchfield Army Community Hospital releases Independence Day holiday schedule

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Training, Friday, July 2nd, and the Independence Day federal holiday, Monday, July 5th, 2021, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a DONSA/holiday schedule.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

July 2nd Fort Campbell DONSA

Patient-Centered Medical Homes, BACH primary care services for retirees and family members, including: Air Assault, Byrd, Gold, Young Eagle, and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes, remain open and will operate on a normal schedule July 2. Soldier-Centered Medical Homes will consolidate to LaPointe Soldier-Centered Medical Home with Byrd Soldier and Campbell Army Airfield Medical Home patients seen at LaPointe July 2nd.

BACH specialty services will be closed on the DONSA with the exception of the Laboratory, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and the Department of Behavioral Health. The Women’s Health Clinic will see urgent care and scheduled antepartum testing in labor and delivery July 2nd.

Byrd, LaPointe, and Screaming Eagle pharmacies will be open normal operating hours on the DONSA. Town Center Pharmacy will be open 8:00am to 5:00pm.

Town Center Pharmacy will open normal Saturday business hours from 8:00am to 4:00pm July 3rd.

July 5th Independence Day Federal Holiday

All outpatient services, including the BACH COVID Clinic and Triage Line, are closed on federal holidays and therefore, will be closed July 5 in observance of Independence Day.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

Outpatient services will reopen Tuesday, July 6th.

COVID-19 Services available Independence Day/DONSA

Beneficiaries with COVID-19 Coronavirus symptoms, or who have been in close contact with a COVID-19 infected person may utilize the TRICARE Online Patient Portal to initiate communications with a BACH COVID-19 Triage Nurse. COVID symptoms may include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.

Patients with COVID-19 Coronavirus symptoms are encouraged to complete a COVID-19 screening questionnaire using www.tricareonline.com. A COVID-Triage nurse will contact patients within 24 hours after submitting the screening questionnaire. Using TOL shortens the wait time to speak to a COVID-Triage Nurse and allows individuals to complete the form anytime, day or night.

In addition, patients may call the hospital’s COVID-Triage line at 270.7984677 (HOSP) or 931.431.4677, option 2, weekdays from 7:00am to 3:30pm and weekends and DONSAs from 8:00am to 11:30am. The COVID-Triage Line will be closed on July 5th for the holiday.

After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may utilize TOL or call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns including COVID-19 Coronavirus and provide further guidance.

Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such as severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Beginning June 29th, Fort Campbell’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is open for vaccine appointments from 6:30am to 1:45pm, Tuesday through Thursday, and therefore will be closed for the DONSA and holiday. COVID-19 vaccines are available to ages 12 and older.

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital continues to offer the Pfizer, two-dose vaccine for ages 12 and older. In addition, BACH clinic personnel will begin to administer the Moderna vaccine to adults age 18 and older. Beneficiaries may schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment by visiting the hospital website at https://blanchfield.tricare.mil

TRICARE Online

Patients may book or cancel appointments through www.tricareonline.com 24/7 or through BACH’s Appointment Line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am to 4:30pm.

With services from TRICARE® Online Patient Portal Secure Messaging at www.TOLSecureMessaging.com, patients can schedule web visits with their primary care manager, book appointments, request and review lab and test results, email their care team a question, request medication refills, or request a referral. To register for online services, visit your care team administrator.

