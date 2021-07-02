APSU’s TJ Foreman named to CoSIDA Academic All-District® Baseball Team

Greenwood, IN – The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) named Austin Peay State University (APSU) outfielder TJ Foreman to its 2021 Academic All-District® Baseball Teams, Thursday.

Foreman, a Camarillo, California native, earned recognition on the District 3 team, which includes NCAA Division I teams from North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. He graduated in May with his bachelor’s degree, posting a 4.0 grade-point average while majoring in Leadership & Organizational Administration.

In addition, Foreman earned the Ohio Valley Conference’s Academic Medal of Honor and selection to the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll after his first season at Austin Peay State University. He also was a four-time Austin Peay State University Dean’s List honoree.

On the field, Foreman played in 44 games in 2021 and batted .256 with three home runs and 17 RBI while stealing 11 bases. He ended the regular season going 5-for-12 with six RBI at Murray State, helping APSU secure an OVC tournament berth. He also had three hits and two RBI in the Governors’ OVC tournament appearance.

Before joining the Governors, Foreman earned the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Award for the California Community College Athletic Association Pacific Division and was a 2019 First Team CCCAA All-Western State Conference North Division and ABCA All-Region Selection.

The 2020-21 Academic All-District® Baseball Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. First-team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second-, and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in late July.

Foreman is the 13th Austin Peay baseball student-athlete recognized on CoSIDA’s Academic All-District Teams and the first since 2013.

Sections

Topics