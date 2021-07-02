Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Dunbar Cave Road, Basham Lane water outage, lane closures planned

Low water pressure possible for the Vicinity

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve replacement work on Wednesday, July 7th, 2021 at 10:00pm, weather permitting, at the intersection of Dunbar Cave Road and Basham Lane.

The work will require water service to be turned off at 10:00pm and will affect the following streets. Low water pressure may also be possible for the vicinity.

Roads Affected

Basham Lane

Brooke Valley Trace

Trace Court

Stone Valley Court

Dunbar Cave Road (Basham Lane to Warfield Boulevard)

Theresa Drive, 1820

Auburn Drive, 1817

Approximately 200 feet of the westbound lane of Dunbar Cave Road and 200 feet of the northbound lane of Basham Lane will also be closed to traffic at the intersection of Dunbar Cave Road.

Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment or choose an alternate travel route to avoid the work zone.

The water valve work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lanes reopened by approximately 2:00am on Thursday.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky, and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

