Severe Storms possible for Clarkville-Montgomery County this afternoon

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather outlook for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

Some strong to isolated severe storms will be possible this afternoon and again late tonight.

Strong winds and heavy rain will be the main threats.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

