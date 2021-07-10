|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Severe Storms possible for Clarkville-Montgomery County this afternoon
Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather outlook for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.
Some strong to isolated severe storms will be possible this afternoon and again late tonight.
Strong winds and heavy rain will be the main threats.
Counties Affected
Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.
SectionsNews
TopicsBedford County, Cannon County, Cheatham County, Clarksville-Montgomery County, Clay County, Coffee County, Cumberland County, Davidson County, De Kalb County, Dickson County, Fentress County, Giles County, Grundy County, Heavy Rain, Hickman County, High Winds, Houston County, Humphreys County, Jackson County, Lawrence County, Lewis County, Macon County, Marshall County, Maury County, Middle Tenenssee, Montgomery County, Nashville, Nashville TN, National Weather Service, NWS, Overton County, Perry County, Pickett County, Putnam County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Severe Storms, Smith County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Trousdale County, Van Buren County, Warren County, Wayne County, White County, Williamson County, Wilson County
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.