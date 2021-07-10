|
10,000 Airline Vouchers Up for Grabs When Travelers Book a Trip to Tennessee
Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and country superstar Brad Paisley are teaming up to launch “Tennessee on Me” a nationwide campaign to promote Tennessee tourism. “On me” offers 10,000 free airline vouchers to four key Tennessee airports – Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Knoxville – with the purchase of a 2-night stay at TennesseeOnMe.com.
The new tourism campaign was announced by Paisley today on Twitter following banter about his new single “City of Music” which inspired the campaign.
“Tennessee is known around the world for its music, scenic beauty, and iconic attractions,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “We’re ready for people to come back to Tennessee ‘on me,’ to enjoy live music all over the state created by our talented musicians and songwriters like Brad Paisley.”
“‘City of Music’ is a love letter to Nashville and a tribute to all the pilgrims that come to this great city,” said superstar Brad Paisley. “I’m more excited than ever that live music is back in Tennessee– and bigger than ever.”
Governor Lee’s budget designated $2.5 million to promote tourism through $250.00 digital gift cards from Delta Airlines, American Airlines, and Southwest Airlines for travel to Tennessee.
The promotion aims to give away 10,000 digital gift cards to visitors who book a 2-night hotel stay in Tennessee cities Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga.
While participants will fly into four major airports, tourism across the state is encouraged. Find travel inspiration and trip ideas at tnvacation.com. More than 60 hotels are participating in the campaign.
Plan a trip, Book a Stay, Claim a Voucher
Tourism is the state’s second-largest industry and is experiencing a resurgence as hotels, restaurants, and attractions are seeing their highest growth since the pandemic. Tourism generated $23 billion in domestic and international travel spending, resulting in $1.92 billion in state and local tax revenue in 2019.
Tourism is vital to restoring the state’s economic health and recovery and this campaign will help fuel travel and visitor spending to the state.
About the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development
Tennessee is the home of the blues, bluegrass, country, gospel, soul, rockabilly, and rock ‘n’ roll-delivering an unparalleled experience of beauty, history, and family adventure, infused with music that creates a vacation that is “The Soundtrack of America. Made in Tennessee.”
Explore more at tnvacation.com and join other Tennessee travelers by following “tnvacation” on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, and YouTube or “Tennessee” on Snapchat.
