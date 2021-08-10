APSU to require face masks while inside campus buildings starting Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – Beginning Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 Austin Peay State University (APSU) will reinstate a mask requirement for the campus’ indoor facilities. APSU President Mike Licari announced the change Tuesday in an email to APSU faculty, staff and students.

“We made this decision after consulting with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for higher education institutions and after discussions with members of the APSU community,” Licari said.

Face masks do not need to be worn outside, in private offices, individual study/practice rooms or in residence halls.

“With cases increasing throughout our region, and as we approach the start of the semester, this serves as a reminder that the best defense against COVID-19 and its variants is a vaccine,” Licari said.

Austin Peay State University continues to provide COVID-19 Coronavirus PCR testing to the APSU community from 7:00am-noon, Monday-Thursday, in the drive-thru around the Ard Building. Walk-up testing is also available.

COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines also are available by appointment from 1:00pm-3:00pm on Thursday afternoons. If that vaccination time is not accommodating, APSU’s Boyd Health Services team will try to work with individuals to get a more convenient time.

For more information about APSU’s current protocols and status for COVID-19 Coronavirus, please visit www.apsu.edu/coronavirus.

