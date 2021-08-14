|
Clarksville Police Department investigating Homicide on Caldwell Lane
Clarksville, TN – On Friday, August 13th, 2021, at around 10:50pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a shooting in progress call in the 200 block of Caldwell Lane.
Upon arrival, a male victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to Tennova Healthcare and later pronounced deceased.
Detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Team responded to the scene and are actively investigating the shooting.
At this time, it is believed that the victim and suspect are acquainted, and this is not a random act.
Clarksville Police will be withholding the victim’s name until the next of kin notifications are made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clarksville Police Sgt. Nick Newman at 931.648.0656 ext. 5340. The lead detective is CPD Nathan Lee. You can also call the Tips line at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591
