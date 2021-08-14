Marsha Blackburn Introduces Amendments Aimed at Taking on Big Tech

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) introduced amendments to Bernie Sanders’ Budget to protect consumers from Big Tech.

“Big Tech is gaining increasing control over our work, school, and healthcare platforms,” said Senator Blackburn.

“However, the companies—often ruled by malign actors—operate with a reckless disregard for consumer wellbeing. My efforts were aimed at amending Bernie’s $4.2 trillion budget to promote accountability, strengthen online privacy, and evaluate mental health impacts for Americans,” Senator Blackburn stated.

Senator Blackburn Introduced Amendments To:

Re-institute domestic bans on Chinese government-sponsored apps TikTok and WeChat.

Conduct economic analysis of privacy harms.

Fund National Science Foundation research on major social media platform censorship and its sociological impact.

